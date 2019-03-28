Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Sony to close smartphone plant in China, shift production to Thailand

0 Comments
BEIJING/TOKYO

Sony Corp will close its smartphone plant in Beijing in the next few days, a company spokesman said, as the Japanese electronics giant aims to cut costs in the loss-making business.

Sony will shift production to its plant in Thailand in a bid to halve costs and turn the smartphone business profitable in the year from April 2020, the spokesman said on Thursday. He said the decision was not related to Sino-U.S. trade frictions.

Sony's smartphone business is one of its few weak spots and is bracing for a loss of 95 billion yen ($863 million) for the financial year ending this month.

Some analysts say Sony should sell the business amid acute price competition with Asian rivals. The company has a global market share of less than one percent, shipping just 6.5 million units this financial year mainly for Japan and Europe.

But Sony has said it has no intention to sell as it expects smartphones to be central to technologies for fifth-generation wireless networks, where cars and various devices would be connected.

Among Japanese electronics companies, Fujitsu Ltd last year sold its mobile phone business to investment fund Polaris Capital Group.

That left just three Japanese smartphone makers - Sony, Sharp Corp and Kyocera Corp - in a global market dominated by Apple Inc, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and cheaper Chinese rivals.

Samsung late last year said it would cease operations at one of its mobile phone plants in China, as its sales in the world's biggest smartphone market slumped.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Know the Right Way to Employ Staff in Japan

Get free advice on labor and other related laws to help you with hiring and supporting your employees.

Tokyo Employment Consultation Center

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Live

Managing the Cost of Healthcare in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Learn

Apartment Hunter: Words for Your Quest to Move in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Lifestyle

Depression In Japan: Reaching Out When Things Are ‘Not OK’

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 30-31

Savvy Tokyo

Live

This Family Restaurant with Flamingos In It Has Twitter Talking

GaijinPot Blog

Castles

Hikone Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Explore

Muji is Opening Its First Japanese Hotel in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog