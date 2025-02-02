Starbucks to introduce location-based pricing at some stores nationwide

Starbucks Coffee Japan will introduce a "location-based pricing" system from Feb 15, with increased prices depending on the location of the store.
Of the 1,991 stores nationwide (as of the end of last December), about 30% are affected, including those in airports and Tokyo's 23 wards, the company said in a statement on its website. The current prices will be maintained at about 70% of stores that are not affected.
In stores in service areas and airports (categorized as type A), prices will be raised by an average of about 6%. In all of Tokyo's 23 wards, parts of Osaka, Fukuoka and other major cities (categorized as type B), prices will rise by about 4% on average.
The company says that this is "for sustainable store management."
Location-based pricing has also been introduced by other restaurant chains to maximize profits.© Japan Today
Yubaru
Starbucks is already far too expensive for the products it sells. Just another reason why I am not going to "subsidize" their existence.
garypen
I'm no lover of huge corporations. But, you can't really blame them if rents, labor, and other operating costs are higher in those areas. Four and six percent seem reasonable considering how companies like Starbucks raise prices in the US, it's typically for higher percentages, and more often.