Starbucks to introduce location-based pricing at some stores nationwide

Starbucks Coffee Japan will introduce a "location-based pricing" system from Feb 15, with increased prices depending on the location of the store.

Of the 1,991 stores nationwide (as of the end of last December), about 30% are affected, including those in airports and Tokyo's 23 wards, the company said in a statement on its website. The current prices will be maintained at about 70% of stores that are not affected.

In stores in service areas and airports (categorized as type A), prices will be raised by an average of about 6%. In all of Tokyo's 23 wards, parts of Osaka, Fukuoka and other major cities (categorized as type B), prices will rise by about 4% on average.

The company says that this is "for sustainable store management."

Location-based pricing has also been introduced by other restaurant chains to maximize profits.

