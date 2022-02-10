Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO
business

Studio Ghibli exhibition in Bangkok

A woman poses for a photo at an exhibition featuring Japanese animation film "My Neighbor Totoro" in Bangkok, Thailand, on Thursday. The exhibition, co-hosted by Studio Ghibli and Uniqlo (Thailand) Co, will run through March 27. The exhibition at the CentralWorld shopping mall features Totoro and the Cat Bus from the classic anime movie "My Neighbor Totoro," as well as calligraphy by studio producer Toshio Suzuki. The fast-moving feline character is large enough for visitors to get inside.

Also on display are photos of the Ghibli Museum in western Tokyo by Thai photographer Kanyada Prathan, whose work is being serialized in a monthly booklet published by the studio. Commemorative T-shirts come in a total of 12 designs -- six for children and six for adults -- all available only in Thailand. Specially designed T-shirts featuring Kanyada's photos and drawings can also be ordered at the exhibition.

