Subaru CEO, execs to return part of their pay over inspection scandal

The CEO of Japanese automaker Subaru said Tuesday he and all other executives would return part of their pay until next March following an inspection scandal at the company.
"All executives will voluntarily return part of their pay," CEO Yasuyuki Yoshinaga told a press conference.
Last month Subaru recalled 395,000 vehicles from its domestic market after announcing in October that it had allowed uncertified staff to conduct inspections of some vehicles.
Nine models, including a sports car that Subaru manufactures for Toyota, were recalled but vehicles sold overseas were not affected.
The recall is estimated to have cost 20 billion yen, according to the automaker.
A third-party investigative report submitted by Subaru to the government on Tuesday said the inspections by uncertified workers might have begun about three decades ago in the 1980s.
The report also said workers concealed the practice from authorities during their visits to factories.
The scandal came to light after the government ordered Japan's automakers to check their inspections following the recall of some 1.2 million cars by Nissan in October.
Nissan said the vehicles had failed to meet domestic rules on final inspections.
The embarrassing admissions have hurt Japan's auto industry, once the envy of the world for its just-in-time manufacturing and near-obsessive focus on constant improvement.© 2017 AFP
20 Comments
Login to comment
Yubaru
When you are making over 10 Million yen per year, a "part" of your pay is probably no big deal!
How about 50% and donate the balance to charity! Just returning the money to the company means you'll probably end up getting it all back in time!
koiwaicoffee
What "part" of the salary are they going to return? The transport allowance?
Howaitosan
It may seem like not much to you, but I cannot imagine ANY CEO here in Australia even admitting that they were at fault, never mind offering to take a salary cut by way of apology.
All they would do here would be to sack a few hundred workers from the shop floor and get their spin doctors to blame the unions, the government, the GFC - anything and anyone but them.
You guys don't know how lucky you are!
gogogo
Return to whom? Subaru? How does that achieve anything?
Ponch
Now let’s play a game and impose the same standards to manufacturers around the world and see how many recalls they get....
Not trying to excuse anything but you don’t need a magic ball to know that as always they set the bar really high sometime over details most would not bother with.
Dango bong
hey more bald spots and "moshi wake nai"
maybeperhapsyes
Time these scandal hit company executives introduced the Roman Legion practice of "decimation"
I'd bet they wouldn't make the same mistake again!
wanderlust
They only recalled cars manufactured over the last three and a half years, despite the lack of certified inspections having taken place for 30 years. This is based on their 3 year warranty. Presumably they consider that any faults would have shown up by now! Luckily the build quality on Subarus is pretty good due to their history as a plane manufacturer, a more mission critical item.
Kobe White Bar Owner
Pathetic! Form over substance!
Ponch
"moshi wake nai"
That's not the way you say it, otherwise there is no point, even in half-baked apologies...
Lorem ipsum
These articles are so hysterical. Japan is hysterical. Return part of your pay? And only part of it? How about you fire them, bar them from ever working in the automotive industry in an executive position for ten years and prosecute them and lock them up for their malicious practices? I sometimes really wonder how this country is still the world's third largest economy with all the idiocy that goes on here.
J-Dake
Is returning-part-of-your-pay the new getting-fired-and-going-to-jail?
wtfjapan
All they would do here would be to sack a few hundred workers from the shop floor and get their spin doctors to blame the unions, the government, the GFC - anything and anyone but them. but if regulators find them guilty they likely get fined $millions, when was it a J corporations that got caught in fraud ever had to pay an large meaningful fines , not the petty cash ones that are handed out by the J government. when fines cost companies considerable amounts of money , eventually its the shareholders are the ones that want CEO blood.
Tom Webb
Best punishment for senior executives is termination and withholding retirement pay. No perks for the fired executives.
mmwkdw
They make well over 10 Million yen per year...
B.l. Sharma
Japanese companies indulging in manipulations should be heavily fined and money collected by the government should be spent on providing daycare facilities, free education, and cheap medical facilities to the aged people in the country.
Aly Rustom
OH! Errai ne!
Lock em all up!
JaneM2
I have no idea how many vehicles have been inspected by uncertified staff but I am on my second Subaru and chose to buy it because of the great performance of the first one. The post-purchase service is great. The first Subaru never showed any problems, not even the smallest one but, unfortunately, I had to give it up because the tax would get significantly higher a year later. The socond Subaru performs very well, too, and true to the company's reputation has shown no problems so far.
While I do not condone what they have done, so far nobody has been injured or has died because of the vehicles being inspected by uncertified staff. I do hope that they have all vehicles inspected by certified workers, though, and realize how damaging to the otherwise great image of Subaru such a slip can be.
Malicious? Wow! This coming from the person who finds the article hysterical?
I am sure you can find an equal, if not larger, amount of idiocy in the first and second economies of the world. You only need to look closer.
wanderlust
@JaneM2 - got my first (Subaru Leone) in 1983! No problems, same as yours. Currently waiting on delivery date for my latest.
Brian Wheway
"he and all other executives would return part of their pay", that all well and good, but, this is a bit vague for my liking can we have some clarification on exactly how much is going to be returned please. is it 1% or 80%? is it going to be in 1 lump sum, or is it spread out over 1-50 months? and where does the money go back to? Subaru HQ? I think as a gesture of good will they should donate XXX yen to various charities rather than going back into the pot.