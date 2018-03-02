Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Subaru Corp. outgoing President and CEO Yasuyuki Yoshinaga (L) and next President Tomomi Nakamura, who is currently Corporate Executive Vice President, attend a news conference in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
business

Subaru to replace president after faulty inspections scandal

1 Comment
TOKYO

Automaker Subaru Corp said it was replacing its president and overhauling its board after an inspections scandal, part of a string of compliance failings that surfaced last year and hit Japan Inc's reputation for quality control.

Yasuyuki Yoshinaga will step down as president and be replaced by Corporate Executive Vice President Tomomi Nakamura after approval at a shareholders' meeting in June, the company said.

Subaru also announced three board members will be replaced. The move was reported earlier by the Nikkei.

Yoshinaga, however, will retain his role as chief executive and will become chairman of the company. The retiring board members are also set to retain some roles with the company, with the previous chairman of the board to be appointed as special adviser. 

The Japanese automaker revealed in October that uncertified staff had carried out final tests of new cars for the domestic market for decades. The faulty inspections violated transport ministry norms and eventually led to the recall of 395,000 vehicles.

"I want to draw a line under the final inspection issue," Yoshinaga told reporters on Friday.

In December, the company's shares fell to their lowest since July 2016 after it said it was looking into whether mileage readings may have been falsified during final checks.

© Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

1 Comment
Login to comment

Will Subaru also replace all the Takata airbags?

This is the more important issue rather

than replacing their president just for show.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Theme Parks

VR (Virtual Reality) Park Shibuya

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Weekend: Tokyo Area Events For March 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Anime and Manga

Kibi Plain

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Lifestyle

‘Only Women Know How To Vacuum’ And Other Stories Of Workplace Sexism In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Vegan in Japan: 4 Veg-Friendly Eateries in Kyoto

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Hinamatsuri: Japan’s Girls’ Day Celebration

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

The Ties That Bind: Fate and Love in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog