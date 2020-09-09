Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Sumitomo sells all of its stake in U.S. Marcellus shale gas project

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp has sold all its stake in the Marcellus shale gas project in the United States for a undisclosed sum, it said in a statement.

Sumitomo bought a 30% stake in the project in 2010 from Rex Energy Corp, which went bankrupt in 2018. The project is now 70% owned and operated by PennEnergy Resources.

“We have sold our stake as it is difficult to predict future prices of natural gas, and as it may take a long time to gain profit contribution from the project and its development may not proceed as planned even after the prices recover,” a Sumitomo spokesman said on Tuesday.

He declined to disclose the buyer of the stake.

Sumitomo had booked an impairment loss on the stake in around 2015 when slumping oil and gas prices forced international energy companies and Japanese trading houses to writedown the value of their assets.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Books to Better Understand Japanese Work Culture

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Exploring A Creative Outlet With Kaila Ocampo

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Hetsumiya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Out & About

On Cloud Nine: Living the High Life with Cé La Vi Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Japanese Pantry: What Is Okara?

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #96: Awesome Japanese Watermelon Art

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Reading Emergency Alerts in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Kamayahama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines & Temples

Munakata Taisha and the Forbidden Island of Okinoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines & Temples

Nakatsumiya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel