Suzuki Motor Corp's first EV, the e Vitara Image: Suzuki Motor Corp
business

Suzuki Motor's 1st EV to be released in Japan in January

TOKYO

Suzuki Motor Corp said its first battery-electric vehicle will be released in Japan on Jan 16, as it strives to gain ground in the EV market led by its competitors.

The "e Vitara" SUV, which will be exported from India to over 100 countries, starts at 3.99 million yen. It can travel over 430 kilometers on a single charge. The automaker did not release a sales target, either domestic or global.

"We will enter the cutthroat EV market with the e Vitara and hope to keep releasing EVs best suited for each market by understanding how vehicles are being used among our customers," Suzuki President Toshihiro Suzuki said at a press conference.

The new SUV was first unveiled in Italy in November 2024, with pre-orders already beginning in Europe.

"EVs may become the standard in the future," Suzuki said. "We want to establish our true capabilities at this early stage."

Last month, Japan's major minivehicle maker held a ceremony in Gujarat, India, marking the dispatch of the e Vitara, which was attended by company president Suzuki and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The vehicle is expected to be the largest-scale export of EVs from the country.

The company earlier this year said it plans to invest 4 trillion yen through fiscal 2030 for EV development.

