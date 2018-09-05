Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Suzuki Motor to pull out of Chinese market

0 Comments
TOKYO

Suzuki Motor Corp said it would transfer its 50 percent stake in a Chinese automaking joint venture (JV) to Chongquing Changan Automobile Co, as sluggish sales prompt the Japanese firm to retreat from the world’s largest auto market.

Suzuki has been struggling to sell its compact models in China in recent years with a growing middle class increasingly opting for larger cars. The firm unloaded its 46 percent stake in a JV with Jiangxi Changhe Automobile in June.

In a statement, Suzuki said it would transfer its equity in Changan Suzuki, formed in 1993, to Changan Automobile, making the JV a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Chinese company.

“Due partly to shifting of (the) Chinese market to larger vehicles, we have decided to transfer all equity to Changan Automobile,” Suzuki Chairman Osamu Suzuki said in the statement.

Chinese sales of vehicles produced under licensing by Changan Suzuki, including the Vitara compact SUV, will continue for the time being, the Japanese automaker said.

Suzuki sold 105,000 vehicles in China in the year ended March, down 29 percent from a year ago, and significantly reduced from 252,000 in 2013.

While sales have diminished in China, Suzuki continues to dominate the vehicle market in India, its biggest market.

© Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

6 Misconceptions about Teaching English at a Japanese University

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Past & Present

Ladies & The Law: The 1968 Patricide Case That Paved The Road Toward Equality In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Anime and Manga

Tama

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Diversity in the Classroom: 4 Ways to Keep English Lessons Inclusive

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Food & Drink

5 Surprising Health Benefits Of Gazpacho

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Chiba City

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall