Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Suzuki has admitted to a host of problems at its factories Photo: AFP/File
business

Suzuki to recall 2 mil vehicles in Japan

0 Comments
By Kazuhiro Nogi
TOKYO

Japanese small car manufacturer Suzuki announced Thursday it was recalling two million vehicles shipped domestically, citing improper inspections and a series of other faults including false fuel efficiency data.

The recall affects vehicles running for four years or less that have not yet received a routine check-up.

Last week, Suzuki admitted that an internal review had uncovered a host of problems at its factories, including faulty brake checks, falsified fuel-efficiency data, and uncertified staff carrying out final inspections.

The recall is expected to cost the firm around 80 billion yen ($715 million) and also affects parts made by Suzuki for vehicles produced for Nissan, Mazda and Mitsubishi.

Transport minister Keiichi Ishii has said the company needs some "serious soul-searching" over the scandal.

The problem "raises doubts about the firm's regards for compliance and it is extremely regrettable," Ishii told reporters on Tuesday.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Festivals

Sado Island Earth Celebration

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Families

Japan’s ‘Shocking Images Of Parenting’ Twitter Trend Will Leave You Crying With Laughter

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Morioka Sansa Odori Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Kimono And Koedo: A Solo Day Trip From Tokyo To Kawagoe

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Culture

Why You Need to Experience Kagura, Japan’s Oldest Performance Art

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Parks & Gardens

Ritsurin Garden

GaijinPot Travel

ALT

Vote in Your Home Country if You Live in Japan

GaijinPot Blog