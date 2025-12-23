 Japan Today
KAKAKU.COM
The Tabelog Multilingual App for International Travelers Image: Business Wire
business

Tabelog launches multilingual app for international visitors

TOKYO

Tabelog, Japan's largest restaurant search and reservation service operated by Kakaku.com Inc, has launched its multilingual smartphone application (iOS/Android) for international travelers.

With approximately 100 million monthly users, Tabelog is Japan's premier service widely used by Japanese locals for daily restaurant discovery. Its database is unrivaled domestically, featuring information on approximately 890,000 establishments nationwide and over 85 million reviews and photos.

Unlike global map services or travel sites, Tabelog is built on "authentic ratings and reviews from local Japanese users," enabling travelers to discover truly exceptional restaurants beloved by locals — not just tourist-oriented establishments.

While multilingual services were previously available through web browsers, the official app has been released to provide an enhanced search and reservation experience for the growing number of international visitors, from trip planning to their actual stay in Japan.

Download URL: https://tabelog-tourists.onelink.me/3eEh/iqkkho9r

About the Tabelog Multilingual Smartphone App

While "Japanese cuisine" is cited as a top highlight of visiting Japan, travelers often express frustrations such as "only finding tourist-oriented restaurants" and challenges like "giving up on phone reservations because Japanese-language communication is required."

By providing locally-rated restaurant information in multiple languages, Tabelog aims to connect travelers with neighborhood dining establishments, contributing to the alleviation of overtourism and the revitalization of regional economies.

According to the Japan Tourism Agency's "Consumption Trend Survey for Foreigners Visiting Japan (2024)," "eating Japanese food" ranked first in "what they most looked forward to before visiting Japan" and "what they actually did."

© Business Wire 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

