Kakaku.com: Launch of Japan’s Largest Restaurant Reservation Service for Overseas Visitors
Reservation flow Image: Business Wire
business

Tabelog launches online reservation service for visitors to Japan

TOKYO

Tabelog, one of Japan’s largest restaurant search and reservation sites, has launched an online reservation service for visitors to Japan, which supports English, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional) and Korean. With reservations available at over 35,000 restaurants, it is the largest service of its kind in Japan.

According to the Japan National Tourism Organization, the number of visitors to Japan is expected to exceed 3 million in May 2024 (up 60% from the previous year).

“Japan is currently the destination of choice for travelers from around the world, and many of them want to experience Japan’s food culture. However, there is still a shortage of restaurants equipped to communicate with and take reservations from overseas visitors leading to a situation where only a handful of well-known restaurants are attracting visitors to Japan,” said Taku Kounoike, head of Tabelog.

“As a Japanese gourmet media, we want to support travelers in experiencing the deeper charm of Japan, by showcasing a wide range of excellent restaurants across the country, and by providing a service that enables users to make online reservations. We sincerely hope that your travel experience in Japan will become more fulfilling than ever before.”

Links to the different language versions of Tabelog:

English: https://tabelog.com/en/

Simplified Chinese: https://tabelog.com/cn/

Traditional Chinese: https://tabelog.com/tw/

Korean: https://tabelog.com/kr/

Ongoing modifications and improvements to the site may result in changes to the user interface and performance.

About Tabelog

Tabelog provides information on almost all restaurants in Japan, and users can choose restaurants catering to their specific preferences, based on information provided by the restaurants themselves, as well as reviews and photos posted by users. The service receives high marks from users for offering comprehensive information about restaurants and a highly convenient user interface. As of March 2024, it has become one of Japan’s largest restaurant search and reservation services, with approximately 93.5 million monthly users.

