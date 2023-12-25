Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Takashimaya apologizes after 900 customers complain over ruined Christmas cakes

TOKYO

Japanese department store operator Takashimaya Co is in damage-control mode after revealing Monday that around 900 customers have complained that a cake it sold online for Christmas arrived damaged, adding that it is urgently investigating why and working on issuing refunds.

The complaints came from people who had ordered its "strawberry frill shortcake" priced at 5,400 yen and delivered frozen. Around 220 reports of damage were received as of 1 p.m. Sunday, the day the company first issued its apology.

Numerous customers took to social media to share photos of their delivered cake in various forms of disarray, including squished messes and strawberries sliding off half-melted whipped cream.

Takashimaya on Monday issued a seconf apology on its website, adding that it "may take a few days" to contact customers individually regarding the matter.

"We assure you that we are making every effort to improve our management system," it said.

