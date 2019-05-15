Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Takeda forecasts ¥193 billion annual operating loss on Shire deal

0 Comments
TOKYO

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co forecast on Tuesday it would have an operating loss in the current financial year, as it books costs associated with the multibillion-dollar Shire deal.

Japan’s biggest drugmaker expects an operating loss of 193 billion yen ($1.76 billion) for the year to March 2020, compared with a 205 billion yen profit a year earlier.

Annual profit would be squeezed as Shire-related costs pile up due to re-evaluation of Shire’s inventories and fixed intangible assets, the Japanese drugmaker had flagged earlier.

The Shire acquisition, completed in January, catapulted Takeda into the world’s top 10 drugmakers by sales but also made it one of the most indebted.

Takeda agreed last week to sell its dry eye drug Xiidra to Swiss drugmaker Novartis for up to $5.3 billion, as part of a move to dispose of $10 billion worth of non-core assets to cut debt. The company also said it is selling TachoSil, a surgical patch for bleeding control, to Johnson & Johnson’s Ethicon for $400 million.

In addition to these drugs, Takeda is looking to dispose Shire-originated SHP647 that treats inflammatory bowel disease after the European Commission voiced concerns about the overlap with its own drug called Entyvio.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

What It’s Like to Experience Reverse Culture Shock After Leaving Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Reiwa: A ‘Beautiful Harmony’ of Japanese Words Old and New

GaijinPot Blog

Satori Reader: This Online Tool Will Take Your Japanese Reading Skills to the Next Level

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Nature

Furano

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

10 More Essential Items for Your New Japanese Apartment

GaijinPot Blog

Neighborhoods

Yoyogi

GaijinPot Travel