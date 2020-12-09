Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Takeda says drug pipeline to lift sales to ¥5 tril in next decade

0 Comments
By Rocky Swift
TOKYO

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co said on Wednesday its drug pipeline is poised to drive annual sales up by more than 50%, to 5 trillion yen ($48.01 billion) in the next decade.

Japan's biggest drugmaker is trying to turn the spotlight on its growth prospects after its $59 billion takeover of Shire Plc, completed last year. Since the merger, the company's shares have underperformed domestic and global peers as it focused on selling $10 billion in non-core assets to reduce debt.

"One of the questions that we've had to ask ourselves is, how can we help our investor base better understand our pipeline, and assume the same energy and enthusiasm that we have?" research and development president Andy Plump said in an online briefing to analysts and media.

The company outlined a wave of 12 new drugs planned for the next few years, including a dengue fever vaccine and its Orexcin narcolepsy drugs, which it expects could deliver $6 billion in annual sales.

The 5 trillion yen sales target by March 2031 compares with estimated revenue of 3.2 trillion yen this fiscal year.

"Takeda's management is keenly aware of its poor stock performance and would like analysts to take a more bullish view of its pipeline," Jefferies analyst Stephen Barker wrote in a research note. "But analysts may not be convinced until more data is available."

The Shire acquisition, completed in January 2019, expanded Takeda's pipeline and diversified its global sales. But it also saddled the drugmaker with a large debt pile.

The company reached its goal of asset disposals when it agreed in August to sell its Japanese consumer healthcare business to Blackstone Group.

Takeda's shares, down 6.5% this year, rose 1.2% in Tokyo trading versus a 0.9% gain in the broader market.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #108: Perfectly Failed Pictures

GaijinPot Blog

Working from Home: English Teachers and the ‘New Normal’

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Winners of the Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations for 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Japanese Anti-Sexual Violence Ad, #ActiveBystander, Becomes Online Hit

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Choosing Slow Fashion With Vintage Kimono-Dress Maker Lia

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Culture

Japanese Decoded: Microwave Ovens

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For December 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

Seasonal Trends

The Most Magical Experiences To Wrap-up 2020

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Kanagawa

GaijinPot Travel

Outdoors

TOP 10 JAPAN TRAVEL DESTINATIONS FOR 2021

GaijinPot Travel