 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Tokyo Gas purchases Chevron's Texas gas assets for $525 million

0 Comments
By Yuri Kageyama
TOKYO

TG Natural Resources, owned by Tokyo Gas Co and Castleton Commodities International, is acquiring a 70% stake in the East Texas gas assets of Chevron U.S.A. Inc, a subsidiary of Chevron Corp, for $525 million.

The move, announced Tuesday, marks Tokyo Gas’ expansion of its U.S. business at a time when President Donald Trump is seeking to boost U.S. gas exports.

Tokyo Gas denies the move is in response to Trump’s policies — the investment was being studied long before he came to office — but an investment of this scale in the U.S. is expected to be seen favorably by the Trump administration.

TGNR is a major gas producer in East Texas, jointly owned by TG East Texas Resources LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Gas America, and CCI U.S. Asset Holdings.

Of the purchase amount, $75 million will be paid in cash and $450 million used as capital to fund the Haynesville development in Texas.

The shale gas produced on the site is for the U.S. market for now, but exporting it in the form of liquefied natural gas to Japan is an option for the future, according to Tokyo Gas.

Tokyo Gas is Japan’s largest provider of city-area gas, primarily serving the Tokyo area. Besides Texas, it also has operations in the U.S. in the Louisiana area.

“We are excited to partner with a world-class company like Chevron on this transaction. There is considerable operational overlap between the Chevron acreage and the legacy TGNR acreage, which will allow TGNR to realize synergies of over $170 million during the development of the asset,” TGNR Chief Executive Craig Jarchow said in a statement.

Resource-poor Japan imports almost all its energy, and its main sources for gas are now Australia and the U.S.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “We’re Not Getting Married?”

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo Museum Grutto Pass 2025

GaijinPot Travel

What Your Child Should Know Before Entering Japanese Elementary School

Savvy Tokyo

Harvest Hill

GaijinPot Travel

Keto Diet in Japan: What To Look Out For

Savvy Tokyo

Arima Onsen Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Best Moving Companies in Japan: Which One Should You Use?

GaijinPot Blog

Celebrating Easter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Rokko Island Tulip Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Learn

15 Great Free Apps for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog