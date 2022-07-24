Tokyo MK relaunches English magazine Escape

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Japan’s premier car service MK Tokyo has announced the republishing of its quarterly English travel and lifestyle magazine Escape, which will be released on Monday.

Kiyomi Matsubara, president of MK Tokyo, said: ‘The global tourism market has suffered immensely during the pandemic. We welcome our customers back to Japan, and through Escape, showcasing to them the best Japan has to offer, while helping to rebuild our industry alongside our partners.”

Escape will cover food, travel, culture and lifestyle and will be available in-car throughout the MK fleet as well as hotel executive lounges, member’s clubs and of course online. For more information, please visit https://www.tokyomk.com/.

