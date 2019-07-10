Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo stocks down in cautious trading before Fed chief testimony

TOKYO

Tokyo stocks edged down Wednesday in cautious trading ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's congressional testimony later in the day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 31.67 points, or 0.15 percent, from Tuesday at 21,533.48. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 3.57 points, or 0.23 percent, lower at 1,571.32.

Decliners were led by marine transportation, and pulp and paper issues, while major gainers included mining and precision instrument issues.

