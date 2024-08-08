Tokyo stocks end lower as U.S. economy concerns weigh

Tokyo stocks ended lower Thursday, as pockets of dip-buying eventually gave way to selling amid lingering concern over the U.S. economy and market volatility.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 258.47 points, or 0.74 percent, from Wednesday at 34,831.15. The broader Topix index finished 27.51 points, or 1.11 percent, lower at 2,461.70.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by nonferrous metal, metal product and bank shares.

The U.S. dollar briefly fell to the mid-145 yen range in Tokyo as the Japanese currency was bought after a summary of opinions at the Bank of Japan's July policy meeting showed some members saw the need to continue raising interest rates.

But the dollar later recovered to the upper 146 yen zone at one point amid continued expectations that the BOJ will hold off on further rate hikes for a while, after Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida said Wednesday it will not raise rates when financial markets are unstable.

Stocks opened sharply lower, with sentiment dampened by the overnight falls of all three major U.S. indexes as concern about a possible U.S. recession continued to keep investors on edge, analysts said.

"As those concerned about the U.S. economy will be paying close attention to economic data each month, their outcomes may trigger selling until the Federal Reserve moves to cut interest rates in September," said Seiichi Suzuki, chief equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory Co.

The downward pressure came after significant rises in the Nikkei over the past two days, with the benchmark clawing back almost half of the some 7,600 points it lost during the three-day losing streak through Monday.

While stocks briefly reversed course to end the morning higher as the yen's movement prompted buying on dips, they faltered from the afternoon, wavering between positive and negative territory.

The Nikkei logged its biggest single-day point plunge in history on Monday, with equities drawing selling after the BOJ unexpectedly raised interest rates last week. But analysts say the market is gradually moving back toward stability.

"Over the past three days through Thursday, the Nikkei has actually closed higher than its opening price, so it seems the market is gradually recovering from the crash," Suzuki said.

