People stand in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm in Tokyo on Monday. Image: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
business

Tokyo stocks fall moderately as firmer yen weighs on exporters

TOKYO

Tokyo stocks finished lower Monday as exporters pared part of their earlier losses, helped by the U.S. dollar's rally against the yen after its steep drop in the foreign exchange market.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 254.05 points, or 0.66 percent, from Friday at 38,110.22. The broader Topix index finished 23.31 points, or 0.87 percent, lower at 2,661.41.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by transportation equipment, bank and rubber product issues.

The U.S. dollar briefly dropped below 143.50, its lowest level in three weeks, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Friday boosted hopes that the Fed is set to cut its key policy rate at a meeting in September.

The yen, seen as a safe-haven asset, was also initially boosted on concerns that Middle East instability may raise oil prices, as the conflict between Israel and Lebanese Shia militant group Hezbollah flared over the weekend.

The Tokyo stock market mostly mirrored the currency movements, with exporters such as auto stocks meeting heavy selling on the view that a stronger yen is likely to squeeze their profits.

But exporters were able to trim their earlier losses, as the dollar rebounded to around the 144 yen line due in part to easing Middle East fears, brokers said.

"Many major firms set their (dollar) exchange rates at around 140 yen to the dollar (for the current fiscal year). Signs it may go under that create concerns over future earnings that tend to push the selling of Japanese shares," said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Co.

Analysts said the yen's strength also reduced prospects of an earnings boost from inbound tourist spending, resulting in the shares of major department store operators that have benefitted from the yen's weakening including Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings and Takashimaya being sold.

