Tokyo stocks plunge, yen surges amid rising Middle East tensions

Women, dressed in ceremonial kimonos, pose in front of an electronic board showing stock prices after the New Year opening ceremony at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), on Monday morning.

Tokyo stocks plunged and the yen surged against the dollar Monday morning on the first trading day of 2020 as concerns over escalating tensions in the Middle East prompted investors to seek safe-haven assets.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 483.27 points, or 2.04 percent, from Dec. 30 to 23,173.35. Tokyo markets had been closed since Tuesday for the New Year holidays. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 29.05 points, or 1.69 percent, at 1,692.31.

The U.S. dollar slid to a three-month low in the upper 107 yen level.

© KYODO