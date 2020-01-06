Tokyo stocks plunge, yen surges amid rising Middle East tensions

Tokyo stocks plunged and the yen surged against the dollar Monday morning on the first trading day of 2020 as concerns over escalating tensions in the Middle East prompted investors to seek safe-haven assets.
The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 483.27 points, or 2.04 percent, from Dec. 30 to 23,173.35. Tokyo markets had been closed since Tuesday for the New Year holidays. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 29.05 points, or 1.69 percent, at 1,692.31.
The U.S. dollar slid to a three-month low in the upper 107 yen level.© KYODO
klausdorth
Expect more losses to come.
And this is not just because of the US-Iran tensions!
ifd66
Indexes of capitalism and the foundation of much of what is wrong in the world - greed, corruption ....
Numan
LOL! Thanks Trump!
indigo
the stock market is manipulated by the fake printed money injected by GOV. like the morphine , they try to keep the economy zombie alive. Tic-Tac...