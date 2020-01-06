Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Women, dressed in ceremonial kimonos, pose in front of an electronic board showing stock prices after the New Year opening ceremony at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), on Monday morning. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoo
business

Tokyo stocks plunge, yen surges amid rising Middle East tensions

4 Comments
TOKYO

Tokyo stocks plunged and the yen surged against the dollar Monday morning on the first trading day of 2020 as concerns over escalating tensions in the Middle East prompted investors to seek safe-haven assets.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 483.27 points, or 2.04 percent, from Dec. 30 to 23,173.35. Tokyo markets had been closed since Tuesday for the New Year holidays. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 29.05 points, or 1.69 percent, at 1,692.31.

The U.S. dollar slid to a three-month low in the upper 107 yen level.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Gifu and Nagano prefectures

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

4 Comments
Login to comment

Expect more losses to come.

And this is not just because of the US-Iran tensions!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Indexes of capitalism and the foundation of much of what is wrong in the world - greed, corruption ....

2 ( +2 / -0 )

LOL! Thanks Trump!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

the stock market is manipulated by the fake printed money injected by GOV. like the morphine , they try to keep the economy zombie alive. Tic-Tac...

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #62: Humidifier Adds Fire Instead of Moisture to the Air

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy News

Happy New Year To Our Readers

Savvy Tokyo

Happy New Year From GaijinPot

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Ink and Onsen: How to Enjoy Hot Springs If You Have Tattoos

GaijinPot Blog

Anime & Manga

Capcom Store Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tweet of the Week #61: Store Label Typo Strikes Back

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Japanese Lucky Charms: A Guide to Omamori for the New Year

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon