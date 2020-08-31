Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo stocks rebound on hopes Abe's departure won't change policy

TOKYO

Tokyo stocks rebounded Monday as expectations for economic policy continuity in Japan triggered buybacks of a broad range of issues that slumped last week after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he will resign.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 257.11 points, or 1.12 percent, from Friday at 23,139.76. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 13.31 points, or 0.83 percent, higher at 1,618.18.

Every industrial category gained except for information and communication, and insurance issues. Major advancers included wholesale, mining and air transportation issues.

