Topix stock index ends at 30-year high on news that Suga is resigning

Tokyo's broad Topix stock index ended at a 30-year high and the Nikkei surged over 2 percent Friday after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga expressed his intention to resign, stirring hopes for a new government to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 584.60 points, or 2.05 percent, from Thursday at 29,128.11, ending at its highest level since June 16. The Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 31.88 points, or 1.61 percent, higher at 2,015.45, ending at its highest level since April 18, 1991.

Every industry category gained ground, led by iron and steel, electric appliance and machinery issues.

The U.S. dollar was steady around the 110 yen line, ahead of the release of U.S. August non-farm payrolls data later in the day, dealers said.

Stocks rose for the fifth day, with both indexes advancing sharply after Suga said that he will not run in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership race on Sept. 29, effectively announcing his resignation amid mounting criticism over his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The market reacted positively for the time being amid high expectations for new COVID-19 countermeasures and economic policies under a different government, although the next LDP leader has yet to be determined," said Masahiro Yamaguchi, head of investment research at SMBC Trust Bank.

The news raised hopes for new policies to fight the crisis as the current measures under the Suga government appear to face a deadlock, Yamaguchi said.

Maki Sawada, a strategist in Nomura Securities Co.'s investment content department, said high expectations for fresh economic measures against the coronavirus fallout boosted shares sensitive to domestic demand.

Steelmakers were among such shares, with Nippon Steel surging 108.0 yen, or 5.0 percent, to 2,267.5 yen, while Kobe Steel jumped 31 yen, or 4.5 percent, to 719 yen.

Some eatery-related issues were higher after reports that the government is considering allowing restaurants that have implemented anti-coronavirus measures to sell alcohol from October or November, regardless of whether they are under a COVID-19 state of emergency.

Kushikatsu Tanaka Holdings climbed 137 yen, or 7.0 percent, to 2,085 yen, and Torikizoku Holdings advanced 71 yen, or 3.9 percent, to 1,885 yen.

Energy-related shares were lifted after crude oil futures in New York rose to their highest level in nearly a month. Refiner Eneos Holdings rose 6.7 yen, or 1.6 percent, to 436.6 yen, and oil explorer Inpex gained 9 yen, or 1.2 percent, to 772 yen.

On the First Section, advancing issues outnumbered decliners 1,768 to 343, while 77 ended unchanged.

Trading volume on the main section rose to 1,243.10 million shares from Thursday's 1,058.06 million shares.

