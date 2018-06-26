Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Toshiba says SEC completes accounting probe; no penalty

TOKYO

Toshiba Corp on Monday said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had completed an investigation of its past accounting practices without fining the company.

"We understand that all SEC investigations regarding our accounting have been completed," a spokesman told Reuters, adding that there was no penalty.

Toshiba's 2015 accounting scandal revealed billions of dollars in liabilities at its subsidiaries, and forced the conglomerate to sell its prized memory chip unit.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

