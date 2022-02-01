Toyota apologizes for suicide of employee after overwork, harassment

Toyota Motor Corp has settled a lawsuit that blamed overwork and harassment for the suicide of one of its employees.
Toyota President Akio Toyoda has apologized to the family, the Japanese automaker said Tuesday. Monetary details of the settlement were not disclosed. The lawsuit filed by the worker's family had sought 123 million yen in damages, Japanese media reports said.
The wife told reporters she felt her husband, then 40, would have understood and she believes Toyota has the opportunity to change for the better.
Toyota promised an investigation into the case to prevent a recurrence and apologized for the family's suffering.
"We are now trying to create a more transparent workplace environment that makes it easier for people to speak up, as well as a management that's free of power harassment, so that each and every employee can work without fear," it said in a statement.
Deaths from overwork and on-the-job stress, including suicides, are a common problem in workaholic Japan. Troubles with abusive bosses also have been gaining attention.
The Nagoya High Court ruled in September the employee's death was work-related, noting he suffered severe stress at work before his suicide in 2010. Toyota, based in Toyota city, near Nagoya, had initially contested the allegations.
In 2019, Toyota acknowledged a 2017 suicide of a 28-year-old engineer was caused by constant ridicule from his boss.
Japanese people are reputed to be extremely loyal to their companies, often sacrificing their personal well-being and putting in enormous amounts of overtime, while taking pride in being part of a company.
The government received 2,835 complaints of deaths from overwork, or karoshi, in 2020. Compensation was paid in more than 800 cases, including suicides.© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
diagonalslip
culture of control, culture of fear!
[ not saying Japan has a monopoly on this by any means, but "workaholic japan" is not really the issue, or the reality, in my opinion, just another bit of the mythology ]
Cheradenine Zakalwe
For many companies causing the suffering and death of someone is the matter of paying a fine much less than the amount of profit earned from their abuses. So it is repeated. Again and again.
details of the settlement were not disclosed
Enough to placate the grieved, not enough to be punitive and make the company change its practices.