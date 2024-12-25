Toyota global output falls 6.2% in November

Toyota Motor Corp said Wednesday that its global production in November dropped 6.2 percent from a year earlier to 869,230 vehicles, due partly to equipment inspections that led to temporary suspensions at some domestic plants.

The decline was also attributed to fewer operating days at plants in Europe compared with the same month last year, Japan's largest automaker said. In November 2023, output was robust on the back of an easing of a semiconductor shortage.

Domestic production fell 9.3 percent to 285,761 vehicles in the latest reporting month, amid halts at the automaker's two plants in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan.

Its overseas output slid 4.6 percent to 583,469 units, with Europe seeing the sharpest fall of 18.0 percent, while China and North America recorded smaller decreases of 1.6 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

Toyota said its global sales rose 1.7 percent to 920,569 vehicles, supported by strong demand in North America and a recovery of its business in China.

Sales in China increased 7.0 percent to 175,983 units, surpassing the previous year's level for the first time in 10 months, buoyed by government subsidies and promotional efforts despite intense competition in the electric vehicle market.

In North America, sales grew 4.1 percent to 241,662 vehicles.

