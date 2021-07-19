Toyota decides not to air Olympics-related TV ads in Japan

Toyota Motor Corp said Monday it will not air TV commercials related to the Tokyo Olympics in Japan and its president Akio Toyoda will not attend the opening ceremony later on Friday.

The decision by Toyota, one of the top corporate sponsors of the Olympics, may reflect the automaker's attempt to prevent its brand image from being tarnished as the Games are going ahead despite strong public opposition and fears of a further spread of the coronavirus.

Toyota had prepared a TV ad featuring some of the athletes taking part in the Games. But during an online briefing, Toyota Chief Communication Officer Jun Nagata suggested that the Tokyo Olympics are shaping up to be an event for which it is harder to garner support for "various reasons."

"We will fully support the athletes and contribute to the Games by providing vehicles and through other means," Nagata said.

The Olympics will be held in unconventional settings. Tokyo is now under a fourth COVID-19 state of emergency and no spectators will be allowed at all venues in the capital.

Toyota will provide 3,340 vehicles during the Games, fewer than the initially planned 3,700, as those for spectators are not necessary. More than 90 percent of the cars will be fuel cell and electric vehicles to help reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

The top Japanese automaker will also cancel events to promote its vehicles and technologies, following the unprecedented no-spectator decision recently by the Games' organizers.

The coronavirus pandemic has also changed the landscape for corporate sponsors looking to capitalize on the Olympics and Paralympics to boost their brand image. Among Japanese companies, besides Toyota, Panasonic Corp and Bridgestone Corp are top-tier Olympic sponsors.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and organizers have repeatedly pledged to make the Games "safe and secure" but media polls show the public is unconvinced.

In a weekend Kyodo News poll, 87.0 percent expressed some degree of concern about Tokyo hosting the Olympics and Paralympics amid the pandemic and 31.2 percent said the Olympics should be canceled.

