Toyota decides not to air Olympics-related TV ads in Japan

Toyota Motor Corp said Monday it will not air TV commercials related to the Tokyo Olympics in Japan and its president Akio Toyoda will not attend the opening ceremony later on Friday.
The decision by Toyota, one of the top corporate sponsors of the Olympics, may reflect the automaker's attempt to prevent its brand image from being tarnished as the Games are going ahead despite strong public opposition and fears of a further spread of the coronavirus.
Toyota had prepared a TV ad featuring some of the athletes taking part in the Games. But during an online briefing, Toyota Chief Communication Officer Jun Nagata suggested that the Tokyo Olympics are shaping up to be an event for which it is harder to garner support for "various reasons."
"We will fully support the athletes and contribute to the Games by providing vehicles and through other means," Nagata said.
The Olympics will be held in unconventional settings. Tokyo is now under a fourth COVID-19 state of emergency and no spectators will be allowed at all venues in the capital.
Toyota will provide 3,340 vehicles during the Games, fewer than the initially planned 3,700, as those for spectators are not necessary. More than 90 percent of the cars will be fuel cell and electric vehicles to help reduce carbon dioxide emissions.
The top Japanese automaker will also cancel events to promote its vehicles and technologies, following the unprecedented no-spectator decision recently by the Games' organizers.
The coronavirus pandemic has also changed the landscape for corporate sponsors looking to capitalize on the Olympics and Paralympics to boost their brand image. Among Japanese companies, besides Toyota, Panasonic Corp and Bridgestone Corp are top-tier Olympic sponsors.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and organizers have repeatedly pledged to make the Games "safe and secure" but media polls show the public is unconvinced.
In a weekend Kyodo News poll, 87.0 percent expressed some degree of concern about Tokyo hosting the Olympics and Paralympics amid the pandemic and 31.2 percent said the Olympics should be canceled.© KYODO
31 Comments
Login to comment
garypen
It would be nice if the government was as responsive to the concerns of the people as a car company is.
Bjorn Tomention
Toyota now realizes how bad these games are starting to look to the Japanese people and dont want to promote the tarnished spectacle any further, at least they can see how unpopular they are becoming.
This speak volumes !!
Now if only they stopped their cars being used so the entitled ones all had to walk and catch trains like the rest of us.
Bjorn Tomention
Bridgestone Corp heavily connected to that other former PM Hashimoto, the stupid one , family business , can you see the corruption now or not yet?
blue
Maybe the government should have asked a global company such as Toyota to advise when it comes to logistics and supply chain to enable an efficient and steady supply of vaccines instead of lining up a set of empty suits who couldn't find their way out of a paper bag...
Cricky
Being a sponsor of these organised robbery games should require swinging a bell. Like lepers used to do in medieval times. Just to warn people they are near.
Matej
Toyota more smart than all bunch of greedy japanese politicians
Thomas Tank
Good move.
AManInJapan
Good call. Well done, Toyota
Blacklabel
very good decision by Toyota, washing their hands of this whole mess.
jiji Xx
rats...... ship......
rkom76
It's probably because Toyota needs to protect an image that reflects in sales and the LDP may afford to have one more stain and still win the next elections. We will confirm this in a few months.
chillygonzales
I wonder if Toyota would have coughed up 24 billion if the games were canceled. Morover, I wonder if Toyota will have ads during the Winter Games in 2022 held in China. It will be interesting to see if they show they same idealism in one party ruled China as they are showing in Democratic Japan.
AG
When a large corporation careS more about its people then the government itself... clear sign some things must change as soon as possible.
Great example of leadership and showing what Japan is really about: respect and consideration for each other.
wanderlust
Token virtue-signalling to maintain their image in the hope that it does not affect future sales.
All their other support to the Games remains unchanged.
blvtzpk
Oh, what (a) feeling!
quercetum
You mean an responsive authoritarian government that is benevolent and guarantees civil liberties? Parties are more interested in attacking each other than getting things done in an inefficient oligarchy disguised as a democracy.
Larr Flint
Cut the government money for Toyota they will quickly change their mind.
Gooch
It's nice to see that among all the spiteful bickering here on JT, there's one issue that pretty much unites us all.
GdTokyo
What CEO in his (it’s never a her in Japan but one can dream...) right mind would want the company brand tied to these COVID games?
Blacklabel
a 5 second Google search can prove you wrong.
But I will let it slide because I agree with the rest of what you wrote, so close enough.
v_kurtzel
Wise call - contrarian and they will possibly lose all the sponsorship money. However the brand has more to lose than gain given current sentiments.
Gaijinjland
Seems smart. The Olympics are toxic.
Kazumichi
Kick out suga and run the country for us
kaimycahl
The Olympics brand will be tarnished and Toyota is doing the right thing by not fully participating with tarnishing their brand and agreeing with most of the citizens of japan think that the Olmpics should be cancelled.
Reckless
Smarter than the politicians at reading the mood of the people.
Bjorn Tomention
The toxic games rebranded for 2021
Tokyoite
They're still involved, just playing publicity games.
Toyota cars will be driving around your favorite athletes
Bradley
Corporate cowardice at its worst.
GW
Read the above CAREFULLY, toyota is only NOT airing in Japan, BUT they will air their commercials on tv etc OUTSIDE of Japan!!
Toyota is just being sneaky, they KNOW airing in Japan WILL hurt them so they are putting on the breaks for CMs ONLY in Japan!
Kentarogaijin
Well, nothing to do, the games are unstoppable, instead of crying like everyone here better take things easy.. Follow science, avoid crowds, take your vaccine and enjoy ..
Cut the drama ladies and relax !! ..
michaelqtodd
Surely other companies will now cut ties with the Olympics? Toyota is the biggest and other brands will follow their lead.
I still hold out hope that the whole thing will be called off. It looks like a lot of team sports will be heavily impacted by covid.
What if the supposed 4000 positive cases in Tokyo over the past few days were asked where they had been and everybody who had been at those places was tested? Like other cities around the world do. And say 200,000 tests unveiled 20,000 more cases?
How many people in Tokyo will take covid back to their hometowns for Obon?