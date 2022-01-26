Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Toyota plans to lift FY2022 global output 22% to record 11 mil units

0 Comments
NAGOYA

Toyota Motor Corp plans to rev up global production to a record 11 million vehicles in the next fiscal year beginning in April, up 22 percent from the volume projected earlier for the current fiscal year, sources familiar with the matter said.

The production plan compares with 9 million vehicles projected in September for the year through March 2022. But it is unclear whether the automaker can proceed with output as planned, as the projection assumes that a global semiconductor shortage caused amid the coronavirus pandemic will be resolved and the coronavirus pandemic will come under control, the sources said.

The world's No. 1 automaker by volume initially planned to produce about 9.3 million of its Toyota and upscale Lexus brand vehicles for the year through March 2022. But it revised downward its global output projection in September to 9 million vehicles due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia that led to factory shutdowns.

Earlier this month, the carmaker said the global volume will most likely fall behind the 9 million vehicles after cutting its output for February by around 150,000 vehicles because of an ongoing semiconductor shortage.

In fiscal 2020, Toyota's production stood at 8.18 million units.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Help in the fight against COVID-19!

Earn ¥317,000 with a free health checkup as a Clinical Study Participant in Tokyo

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Chuo-Sobu Line

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Why Hostess Clubs?’

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Dealing with Mandatory Hotel Quarantine for Foreign Residents Returning to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 5 Shopping Districts

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #164: University Entrance Exam Mixes American and British English

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 24-30

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

8 Deadly Animals Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

health

Recipe: Carrot, Ginger & Miso Soup

Savvy Tokyo

More Pay, Meaningful Work: Land a New Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot on Location: ‘The Karate Kid’ and ‘Cobra Kai’ in Okinawa

GaijinPot Blog