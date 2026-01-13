Toyota remains top automaker by sales in 2025 for 6th straight year

Toyota Motor Corp remained the world's top-selling automaker in 2025 for the sixth straight year, data showed Monday, as Volkswagen AG released its full-year sales figures that fell short of the Japanese automaker's total through November.

Toyota sold 10.32 million vehicles worldwide between January and November, while its German rival sold 8.98 million units over the 12 months through December, down 0.5 percent from 2024.

In China, Volkswagen's major market, the automaker sold around 2.69 million vehicles, down 8.0 percent, amid intensified competition with domestic manufacturers. Its sales were also hit hard in North America due to U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff measures, recording a 10.4 percent decrease.

Meanwhile, the German automaker continued to see robust sales in Europe, and its worldwide sales of electric vehicles grew 32.0 percent to 983,100 units, with the figures for Europe and the United States far exceeding those in 2024.

Toyota has held the top position worldwide since 2020. Its sales figures include those of its small-car manufacturing unit Daihatsu Motor Co and truck-making unit Hino Motors Ltd.

