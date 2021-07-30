Toyota retains crown as world's best-selling automaker in Jan-June

Toyota Motor Corp remained the world's best-selling automaker with a record 5.47 million vehicles sold in the first six months of 2021, outpacing German archrival Volkswagen AG, the Japanese company's data showed Thursday.
It is the second year in a row that Toyota has been the world's top automaker in the first half, underscoring its sharp recovery from the initial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and relative resilience despite a global chip crunch.
Toyota's previous record sales for the first half of a year was set in 2019 with about 5.31 million vehicles sold globally.
Toyota has enjoyed robust sales in its key markets such as the United States and China. A Toyota official said the automaker has been able to "limit" the impact of the global semiconductor shortage.
In the January-June period, Toyota sold 5,467,218 vehicles globally, up 31.3 percent from a year earlier. The figure includes those sold by its minivehicle-manufacturing subsidiary Daihatsu Motor Co and truck maker Hino Motors Ltd.
Volkswagen sold 4,978,200 vehicles in the same period, up 27.9 percent from a year earlier.
In the six months through June, strong demand for new models in North America and China lifted Toyota's overseas sales to a record 4.3 million vehicles, a 36.5 percent year-on-year jump.
In Japan, the manufacturer of the Harrier SUV and Yaris compact car reported a 15.0 percent increase in sales to 1.17 million vehicles, including minicars with engines of up to 660 cc, Toyota said.
In the whole of 2020, Toyota reclaimed its crown as the top-selling automaker from Volkswagen for the first time in five years.
Among other Japanese automakers, Honda Motor Co sold 2.37 million vehicles in the six-month period, up 25.8 percent from a year earlier, while Nissan Motor Co reported its first year-on-year global sales growth in four years with 2.20 million vehicles, up 21.5 percent.
The global shortage of chips has forced automakers including Toyota and Volkswagen to curb production, casting a shadow over the auto industry. The pandemic has been boosting demand for semiconductors, used in a variety of products from laptops and game consoles to cars.© KYODO
socrateos
That is a pleasant surprise.
Hiro
@socrateos, why the surprise? While it's true the company has been in scandals one after the other, the cars itself are still pretty well loved by customers.
I could care less what happen inside their company as long the product they release aren't bad.
1glenn
Toyota has a very good reputation over here in Cali.
However, I think they need to hurry up and get on the EV bandwagon. It shouldn't be that hard to upgrade the Prius to a 100% EV.
Sindhoor GK
@1glenn prius is gonna stay as a hybrid flagship. Toyota is gonna call it's ev models under the name bz(beyond zero) with bz4x as flagship ev. Releasing in cali in mid next year.
Desert Tortoise
Toyota is gonna call it's ev models under the name bz(beyond zero)
Funny. In naval organizations BZ or "Bravo-Zulu" means job well done. At the end of an exercise or a combat operation if all went well the flagship with the task force commander aboard would hoist the flags for the letters B and Z to tell the rest of the ships they did a good job. That morphed into just telling anyone or any team that did a good job "bravo-zulu". To see Toyota adopt this is, to me, kind of funny.
Matej
Yes.I am not surprised at all.My first choice for reliable car is Toyota or Lexus.