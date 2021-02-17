Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Toyota suspends output from nine factories in Japan due to quake

TOKYO

Toyota Motor Corp is temporarily suspending vehicle production on 14 lines at nine group factories in Japan due to an earthquake that hit Japan's northeast last Saturday.

Domestic factories in five prefectures, including Aichi, Iwate and Fukuoka, halted production on Wednesday and will remain suspended until Saturday. The factories produce models varying from Lexus cars to Harrier SUVs.

While the earthquake had no significant impact on Toyota's factories, it affected some of the automaker's suppliers, causing a delay in parts supply, a spokesman said.

The company did not disclose the number of affected vehicles.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

