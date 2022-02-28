Toyota to resume Japan production after cyberattack hits supplier

Toyota Motor Corp plans to resume production at all of its 14 plants as of Wednesday, after they were idled for a day due to a cyberattack on a domestic supplier.
The supplier, Kojima Industries Corp, said Tuesday it had found a virus in its computer server. Details were under investigation, it said.
The two companies had worked out alternative ways to carry on with manufacturing even though the server problem was not yet resolved, said Toyota spokeswoman Shiori Hashimoto.
Kojima supplies Toyota with many items including air-conditioning, steering wheel components and other parts for vehicles’ interiors and exteriors. The physical mechanics of production were not affected by the virus, according to the company, which like many parts suppliers is based in Toyota city in Aichi Prefecture.
The Japanese business daily Nikkei reported Tuesday the problem was ransomware.
Kojima said “a threatening message” was confirmed Saturday along with a virus in a computer file. It would not say if it was ransomware. The Aichi Prefectural police were also investigating.
The server problem was partly solved by Sunday but the company decided it needed an extra day to get the overall computer system going, according to Kojima.
Toyota decided on Monday to halt all 28 lines at Toyota’s Japan plants for all of Tuesday.
Hino Motors, a Toyota group truck maker, said two of its factories in Japan were also affected.
Daihatsu Motor Co, a Toyota affiliate that makes small cars, also stopped production at its plant for the same reason. Whether production will resume Wednesday will be decided later Tuesday, it said in a statement.
Editor: Story has been updated to report that Toyota will resume production Wednesday.
16 Comments
GBR48
Japan's Renesas chip plant catches fire. A Japanese-owned cargo ship blocks the Suez canal. A Japanese bulk carrier spills oil off Mauritius. A Japanese-operated ship carrying luxury cars catches fire. Now this.
sakurasuki
Are people interested to get autonomous vehicle from this manufacture?
https://europe.autonews.com/automakers/toyota-launch-self-driving-capable-operating-system-report-says
Eastman
time to make better online security system?
Michael Machida
SIDEBAR: Japan places sanctions on Russia and Belarus and the next thing you know Toyota gets hit with a cyber attack.
Ken Holcomb
If it was a cyber attack, it was more likely a test run from one of two major foreign actors.
Stand by for more attacks on public utilities.
smithinjapan
Michael Machida: "SIDEBAR: Japan places sanctions on Russia and Belarus and the next thing you know Toyota gets hit with a cyber attack."
That's why a cyber attack is the convenient bogeyman, when it's far more likely someone clicked on the wrong porn link at work, or the system is just faulty. Look at all the other companies having "computer glitches" lately, or apps and pages made here that instantly crash and never work well. How many times has your information been let loose by Yahoo! JP, your carrier, hospitals, or whatever else because the system is so incredibly poor? They basically said, "We have no idea if it was a cyber attack, but it could have been." Also could have been an alien attack, or God having a bit of fun, for all the proof they have.
expat
"an error was detected in its computer server system" Is "cyberattack" really the most likely, rational explanation? Why would you go to press before knowing the cause, publish something and attributing it to an unknown?
Rodney
The only thing keeping our economy alive is Toyota.
Jonathan Prin
That is really serious.
I never heard of a complete stop on a national scale before.
Japan has to ramp up fast its cyber safety competencies.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Just what the world doesn't need
More combustion engines , pipelines , oil tankers or more wars.
indigo
the new excuse for incompetence !!!
602miko
Damn hacker that's a lot of $$$ they lost in one day
Sven Asai
Hopefully those are older computer viruses only, because the newest viruses generation they won’t even find, because hidden persistently near the BIOS boot block, so deleting everything and newly installing won’t help, not even replacing with completely new hard disks. Then only a complete powering down or new computers can help, of which one takes too much time and the other is quite expensive in a company and affiliated businesses everywhere of this size.
Tom San
Not a good time to buy a car anyways, at new one at least.
Phil
A computer system failure of any kind and Just in Time manufacturing really do not mix.
Wesley
Perhaps Japanese Universities and IT companies should stop taking in students/workers from a certain hostile communist country which just happens to be their neighbor?
Particularly the Computer Science students/workers.
The Russians and Belarusians are having problems of their own with the Anonymous group and Ukrainian IT warriors.
The Toyota hack is probably from the communist cowards next door ( or have infiltrated Japan posing as "students" or IT workers).