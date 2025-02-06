 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A man is seen in a 7-Eleven store in Tokyo. Image: REUTERS file
business

Trader Itochu weighs joining Seven & i management buyout plan

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese trading house Itochu Corp said Thursday it is considering joining other companies in a management buyout of Seven & i Holdings Co proposed by its founding family to fend off a takeover bid by Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

While no decisions have yet been made, Itochu is "able to handle any scenario" as securing funds for the massive investment would not be an issue, Executive Vice President Tsuyoshi Hachimura said at a press conference on its latest earnings.

Sources close to the matter said last month that Itochu, which owns convenience store chain FamilyMart Co., was considering investing around 1 trillion yen in the Japanese operator of the Seven-Eleven convenience store chain as part of the buyout plan.

The founding family has been seeking loans and investments from banks and investment funds to help finance the buyout deal, estimated at around 9 trillion yen.

But Hachimura declined to comment on the progress of the plan, saying "Itochu is just one piece of the overall picture. You should ask other (firms)."

Seven & i said last year that it had received a takeover bid from Alimentation Couche-Tard, the operator of Circle K convenience stores, with the offer exceeding 7 trillion yen.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Skiing, hot springs and the namahage

Uncover a different side of Japan this winter in Akita! 👹

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Unzen Akari no Hana Boro

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

10 Winter Onsen Trips From Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

A Foreign Girl’s Guide On How To Discuss Sex With Your Japanese Guy

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What is The Average Salary in Osaka?

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

How Much Does an English Teacher Make in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Reading Japanese Food Labels: Kanji Cheatsheet

Savvy Tokyo

Odawara Plum Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

How Long Does It Take to Apply for a Visa in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Events

What Would Happen if Japan is Attacked in War?

GaijinPot Blog

How to Find a Job in Japan: 2025 Definitive Guide

GaijinPot Blog