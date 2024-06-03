 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
The Toyota logo Image: AP file
business

Transport ministry to search Toyota head office over vehicle certification

TOKYO

Japan's transport ministry said Monday it will search Toyota Motor Corp's head office over improper vehicle certifications.

Similar instances of misconduct were also found at Honda Motor Co, Mazda Motor Corp, Suzuki Motor Corp, and Yamaha Motor Co, the ministry said, adding it plans to search their offices.

The ministry instructed Toyota, Mazda and Yamaha to halt shipments of a total of six models of vehicles, which include Toyota's Yaris Cross compact SUV.

Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda will hold a press conference later in the day over the matter, the company said.

The ministry said improper certification practices were found in processes conducted on three current models and four past models at Toyota.

The latest issues were discovered after the ministry instructed 85 automakers and parts suppliers to investigate whether certifications were acquired properly following a recent spate of quality scandals at Toyota group firms.

