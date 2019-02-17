U.S. auto dealers worry Trump will impose tariffs on imported cars

Sometimes, on a bad night, Brad Strong wakes at 2 a.m. and can't get back to sleep. The insomnia isn't about his family or money or health. It's about tariffs.
The Strong family's three car dealerships in Salt Lake City could suffer a significant blow if President Donald Trump proceeds with a proposal to impose tariffs of 20 to 25 percent on imported autos and auto parts.
Strong may be in for a few more sleepless nights.
By Sunday, Trump's Commerce Department is expected to issue an opinion on whether auto imports endanger U.S. national security enough to justify such import taxes. Trump would then have 90 days to decide whether to impose them.
The department could decide to postpone its conclusion. Or it could just hand its recommendations to Trump without making them public.
But if it does suggest that Trump impose the tariffs, Commerce would be advocating a major escalation in Trump's combative trade policies. So far, he has stuck tariffs on imported steel, aluminum, dishwashers, solar panels and hundreds of Chinese goods. The tariffs have become a financial burden for U.S. companies that import goods and parts and have led some to pass on their higher costs to customers. Many economists worry about the eventual impact on the U.S. economy.
U.S. auto tariffs would almost surely lead Japan and the European Union to retaliate. They could also spark a rebellion in the U.S. Congress — including from Trump's fellow Republicans — over concern that he is raising tariffs by invoking his authority to label certain imports a threat to America's national security.
"I don't believe that minivans from Canada or other allies are a threat to our national security," said Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio. "I hope the administration takes a step back and reconsiders any auto tariffs."
The tariffs could have far-reaching consequences — on the companies that make cars, often with imported parts; on the dealerships that sell them; and on the consumers who buy them. U.S. imports of passenger vehicles and auto parts amounted to $340 billion in 2017.
All three of Strong's dealerships sell vehicles made by German automakers — Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche. No Porsches or Audis are built in America. Only a couple of Volkswagen models are. The likely result is higher prices and lower sales for Strong and other dealers who sell imported vehicles.
"I worry about the people that work for me and their families," said Strong, who fears that his dealerships would have to lay off some of their 225 employees.
If 25 percent tariffs were imposed on imported parts and vehicles, including from Canada and Mexico, the price of imported vehicles would jump more than 17 percent, or an average of around $5,000 each, according to IHS Markit. Even the prices of vehicles made in the U.S. would rise by about 5 percent, or $1,800, because all use some imported parts.
Luxury brands would absorb the sharpest increase: $5,800 on average, IHS concluded. Mass-market vehicle prices would rise an average of $3,300.
If the tariffs are fully assessed, IHS senior economist Peter Nagle predicts that price increases would cause U.S. auto sales to fall by an average of 1.8 million vehicles a year through 2026.
"We're talking about an environment where sales are slowing already," Nagle said.
In addition to Audi and Porsche, the most affected brands would be Mazda, Aston Martin and McLaren, which build all of their vehicles outside the U.S. The tariffs also would hit Audi, Porsche, Volvo, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai and Volkswagen hard. Nearly 100 percent of Volvos sold in the U.S. were produced elsewhere last year. The figure is 67 percent for BMW, 63 percent for Mercedes, 84 percent for the VW group and 62 percent for Hyundai.
"I think it would be harmful to the whole economy," said Howard Hakes, president of Hitchcock Automotive, which has three Toyota showrooms in metro Los Angeles. "You put a 25 percent tariff on that, you're slowing down the train that's rolling already."
Mario Murgado, who owns Honda, Volkswagen, Audi and other dealerships in the Miami and Chicago areas, has a different view. He says he's willing to sacrifice sales if necessary to make global trade fairer. Other countries, Murgado argues, assess higher tariffs than the U.S. does, while countries like Japan impose other barriers to importing U.S. vehicles.
"I'm just trying to do the right thing that's in the best interest of our country," he said.
Of the 17.2 million vehicles sold in the U.S. in 2017, 52 percent were produced in the U.S., according to the Center for Automotive Research. Fourteen percent came from Mexico and 11 percent from Canada. Ten percent were made in Japan, 5 percent in South Korea, 3 percent in Germany and 5 percent elsewhere.
There are many ways auto tariffs could be imposed. The worst-case scenario for the industry would be tariffs on both vehicles and parts. The administration also could slap levies on vehicles but not parts. Or it could suspend tariffs and use them for bargaining.
But the tariffs would likely invite retaliation aimed at U.S. farmers or other sectors of the economy, said Kristin Dziczek, a vice president at the Center for Automotive Research.
"If we (tax) Audis, Germany could say, 'We don't want your peanut butter,' " she said.
Trump ran for president on a vow to shrink America's trade deficit with the rest of the world by renegotiating trade deals and attacking what he called abusive practices by other nations.
The administration has invoked a little-used weapon in trade policy: Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, which empowers a president to restrict imports and impose unlimited tariffs if Commerce finds that they threaten national security. The administration has used that authority to tax imported steel and aluminum. Now, it may use it on auto imports.
Especially in the case of autos, the administration seems to be relying on a broad definition of national security. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross last year said it could include "a very big variety of things that one would not normally associate directly with military security," including the U.S. economy.
Trump has sought to use the steel and aluminum tariffs — and the threat of auto tariffs — as leverage in trade negotiations, including a rewrite of a North American agreement with Mexico and Canada.
To the shock of many lawmakers and businesses, Trump kept in place the steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada and Mexico even after they agreed to a new pact last year. So it's not clear if he is content to use them as a negotiating tactic or if they're a permanent policy from a president who has called himself a "Tariff Man."
"It's hard to know exactly what the intent of the policies are," said Bryan Riley, director of the Free Trade Initiative at the conservative National Taxpayers Union.
In her view, said Syracuse University economist Mary Lovely: "This is not a negotiating tactic. Trump is a true believer ... He wrongly believes tariffs will help the U.S. auto industry."
The auto industry itself opposes auto tariffs.
And Congress is getting restless. Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Penn., and Mark Warner, D-Va., have introduced legislation to reassert congressional control over trade. Their bill would give Congress 60 days to approve any tariffs imposed on national security grounds. It would also shift responsibility for Section 232 investigations away from Commerce to the Pentagon.
Toomey noted that Trump agreed last summer to hold off on any auto tariffs while the U.S. and EU held trade talks.
"Negotiations are continuing," Toomey said. "That means we should not see a new round of auto tariffs."
JeffLee
Spare a thought for the US auto industry in the 70s when the Japanese put a 40% tariff on US cars while it stole way market share in their home market, resulting in mass layoffs in Detroit.
Spare another thought for the people who build and sell the US cars in China and S. Koreans which are slapped with steep tariffs as a matter of course, and which the globalists have no problem with.
Tough luck, dealers. You chose to be part of a sleazy skewed industry that has gotten a free ride on America's excessive open market.
Burning Bush
Biased article.
Dealers of domestic brands would benefit.
The media is scrounging for anything to hit Trump with.
kurisupisu
There are far too many cars in the world, especially in major cities-California has the worst car jams in the world!
K3PO
Or, they could say, "We'll manufacture within the US." Like the Japanese have.
pessimist87
No Japanese is interested in buying US cars anyway, and thats good.
Ex_Res
This artical is the oldest Japanese trick in the book.
"If you put tariffs on I cars, then that's not good for you".
Sorry Japan, but the USA is not that stupid.
Cp
Japan knows they need the US market. With less and less friends in Asia, things are quickly coming to a head, good or bad, and we have Trump to thank for that. This is why Abe was scrambling in the early days of the Trump administration to get on the golf course with Trump.
So many people don't seem to get this. Japan enjoyed either low/no tariffs all the while and churned out major profits. They were able to build and adapt cars to the American lifestyle while their US counterparts were not.
This is why Japanese people don't 'want' U.S. cars, because they've never had a fair shot at them. Just like with the rice here (California rice is just as good!).
Japan had access to the world's single strongest economy for virtually no cost, and now the gravy train is coming to an end -- unless, god forbid, they agree to trade that benefits both parties Gasp!.
Laguna
Japan has over a third of the US market share, yet only 10% are manufactured in Japan - the majority are made in the US. So Japanese automotive companies don't have a dog in this fight.
Arrrgh-Type
Using "National Security" justifications for auto tariffs, "National Emergency" pretexts to build the border wall... seems to me like the "Master Negotiator" isn't doing to well at actually making, you know, deals, and has to resort to obscure loopholes to get anything done.
Oh, and Congress? You might want to grow a spine before your branch of government becomes completely irrelevant. Remember that the President might not be on your "team" next time.
expat
If there's a mistake left to be made, he'll make it. He doesn't even understand how tariffs work, and that they disporoportionately harm the economies of the companies that impose them by making products more expensive for consumers. If the country has limited domestic production capacity for these goods, tariffs simply discourage spending. While this is not the case with cars in the US, it does not constitute a national emergency any more than illegal immigration does.
Serrano
All three of Strong's dealerships sell vehicles made by German automakers — Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche. No Porsches or Audis are built in America. Only a couple of Volkswagen models are.
Hey, Mr. Strong - ever thought about selling cars made in the USA?
Darren
Most Japanese cars are built in USA. Toyota vehicles actually have more USA content that most domestic cars as big 3 build in Mexico and Brazil. Europe will have to worry but they also build many models in USA.
BMW X5 X3 and MB C series , Hyundai also builds in USA. So note if they can build in USA and export to other countries know US labor is quite cost effective.
Darren
content of auto manufacturers
1. Jeep Cherokee: Belvidere, Ill.
2. Honda Odyssey: Lincoln, Ala.
3. Honda Ridgeline: Lincoln, Ala.
4. Ford Taurus: Chicago
5. Chevrolet Volt: Detroit
6. Honda Pilot: Lincoln, Ala.
7. Acura MDX: East Liberty, Ohio
8. Ford Explorer: Chicago
9. Ford F-150: Claycomo, Mo., and Dearborn, Mich.
10. Chevrolet Corvette: Bowling Green, Ky.
Ganbare Japan!
USA cars are gas guzzlers. Too big, no good quality and Japanese won't want them, even if all tariffs are zero. Trump is a great President, but he is getting bad advice in this issue.
YuriOtani
Americans will end up as the losers as the American companies will raise prices and reduce quality. History is set to repeat itself.
lostrune2
Bad advice? He campaigned on this. This idea is his
Ex_Res
USA cars are gas guzzlers. Too big, no good quality and Japanese won't want them, even if all tariffs are zero.
Old Hat.
kazetsukai
One forgets that Trump is NOT looking or "profit" from tariffs as much as fair and equitable trade deals. Also, he did not push for any country to "buy" US products as much as required more US companies to manufacture in the US or more foreign companies to relocate to the US.
He is in essence doing what China did for decades using low labor costs to invite companies into China while heavily taxing them and also keeping high tariffs on foreign imports. China wanted to "profit" from it all going "both" ways (going in and out). In stead, he wants jobs in America even with higher labor costs, but balancing it out with fair and equitable tariffs and taxation.
That also applies to autos. Japanese companies have competed in the world market by quality and reliability that even overtook Mercedes. Japan can continue to compete. What is a little loss in volume and gross revenue? The entire world is realizing the slower growth.
Now is the time for creativity, ingenuity and initiative. Times are changing... and much quicker than we imagined a few years ago... More autos are going electric and China is going all electric. So "change"... don't worry. Time to do it is now. If you are good, you will survive and will be doing much better.
Remember that all businesses are there to "serve" the public consumer first and not just the stockholders or investors or the banks. Money "flows" from the public, the consumer and not from any other source.
(Use some of those monies spent on executives for more R&D and future infrastructure.)