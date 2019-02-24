Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

U.S. carriers compete for new slots at Tokyo's Haneda airport

0 Comments
By Tracy Rucinski
CHICAGO

The top three U.S. carriers have announced bids for new slots at Tokyo's Haneda International Airport as part of a push to increase daily nonstop flights to the Japanese capital ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games and beyond.

The extra slots for U.S. airlines were unlocked after Japan reached an agreement with the U.S. Air Force to open up new flight paths around a nearby U.S. air base, a move needed to boost Haneda movements in the run-up to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Haneda is located closer to downtown Tokyo than the capital's other international airport Narita, and flies to more destinations throughout Japan, making it attractive for both business travelers and tourists.

United Continental Holdings Inc is bidding for six slots, Delta Air Lines Inc for five slots and American Airlines Group Inc for four.

Thursday is the deadline for applications to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Completion of an aviation agreement between the United States and Japan is expected later this year, United said. The new routes would launch for the 2020 summer flying schedule, once the U.S. Department of Transportation awards the slots.

United wants to fly to Haneda from its hubs at Newark Liberty, Chicago O'Hare, Washington Dulles, Los Angeles International, Houston George Bush and Guam. The flights from Newark, Los Angeles and Guam would be new routes operated by Boeing 777 and 787 aircraft, while the flights from the other three hubs would be shifted from Narita.

Under the proposal, United said it would connect to 37 destinations in Japan from Haneda with its joint venture partner All Nippon Airways (ANA).

Industry analysts say a recent sale of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to ANA may have weighed in the decision to grant more flying rights for U.S. airlines into Haneda, which airlines compete for aggressively due to the airport's proximity to the Japanese capital, a major center for global commerce.

Delta is proposing daily flights from Seattle, Detroit, Atlanta and Portland, Oregon, and twice-daily service between Haneda and Honolulu. American has requested a daily flight from Las Vegas and Los Angeles and twice-daily from its hub in Dallas.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Experience the Authentic Tokyo

Taito City

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 23-24

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Mount Osore

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Products From Japanese Stores To Help You Fight Hay Fever

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Hiking

Shodoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Castles

Koriyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Explore

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog