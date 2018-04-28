Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS file
business

U.S. judge blocks Fujifilm, Xerox merger temporarily

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Fujifilm Holdings Corp's merger with U.S. firm Xerox Corp was temporarily blocked on Friday following a court ruling, handing its activist investors a win after they sued to stop the deal.

The ruling reopened nominations to Xerox's board on Friday after investor Darwin Deason filed a lawsuit against the company last month opposing the deal and asking to add his own nominees to the board.

The preliminary injunction came a day after the companies reopened deal talks on their $6.1-billion merger. They are discussing a higher price after Xerox, under pressure from top investors, asked to renegotiate the terms, Reuters had reported earlier.

Judge Barry Ostrager of the Supreme Court of the State of New York, County of New York, granted the injunctions, saying Xerox Chief Executive Officer Jeff Jacobson sought to conclude the deal even though he was advised to end negotiations.

"The facts abduced at the evidentiary hearing clearly show that Jacobson, having been told on Nov. 10 that the Board was actively seeking a new CEO to replace him, was hopelessly conflicted during his negotiation of a strategic acquisition transaction that would result in a combined entity of which he would be CEO," the ruling said.

The proposed merger is opposed by Deason and Carl Icahn, two of Xerox's top shareholders, who have said the agreement dramatically undervalues Xerox.

Fujifilm said it would consider all options, including whether to appeal against the decision.

"We disagree with and are disappointed by the judge's ruling," the Japanese firm said in a statement.

"We strongly believe that all Xerox shareholders should be able to decide for themselves the operational, financial, and strategic merits of the transaction," it said.

Xerox said it "will immediately appeal the court's decision".

"Xerox disagrees with the court's ruling to enjoin the shareholder vote on our proposed combination with Fuji Xerox and to waive the advance notice bylaw," the U.S. firm said in a statement. "The company strongly believes that its shareholders should be allowed to exercise their right to vote on the transaction and decide for themselves."

In its statement, Xerox said, "The Xerox board undertook a rigorous process to reach its decision to approve the proposed transaction, including a comprehensive review of the company's strategic and financial alternatives, as well as potential transaction structures in its negotiations with Fujifilm over a 10-month period."

"Xerox's board believes that a combination with Fuji Xerox is the best path forward to create value for the Company and all of its shareholders," Xerox said.

Deason could not be reached immediately for comment.

In February, Deason asked a court to block the merger with Fujifilm Holdings, arguing the U.S. photocopier maker's board had failed shareholders by approving a deal that undervalues the company.

Icahn and Deason, who own a combined 15 percent of the U.S. printer and copier maker, have called the deal structure "tortured" and "convoluted".

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Festivals

Uneme Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Lifestyle

Getting Inked In Tokyo: 3 Female-Friendly Tattoo Studios

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Mount Atago

GaijinPot Travel

The First 10 Sentences You Should Learn in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 28-30

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s Top 3 Regional Ramen: Sapporo, Tokyo and Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Food & Drink

Nira: The Underrated Japanese Vegetable That Boosts Your Stamina

Savvy Tokyo