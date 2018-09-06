Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Uber Japan General Manager Tom White and Fuji Taxi Group President Hisashi Umemura shake hands during a news conference in Nagoya on Thursday. Photo: REUTERS/Yoshiyasu Shida
business

Uber launches taxi-hailing app in Nagoya

0 Comments
TOKYO

Uber Technologies on Thursday said it would launch a taxi-hailing app for taxis operating in Nagoya, as the U.S. firm tries to expand its foothold in a country where it has been blocked from offering its own ride-sharing service.

The U.S. firm said it was working with Fuji Taxi Group, which has been operating for more than 60 years in the Nagoya area, located near the heart of Japan’s automaking heartland.

The move comes after Uber announced a similar taxi-hailing app last year as a pilot project in Awaji, an island with a population of around 150,000 located near Osaka.

It has been unable to bring its full ride-hailing services to the country as local regulations outlaw non-professional drivers from transporting paying customers.

Toyota Motor Corp, headquartered near Nagoya, last month announced it would invest $500 million in Uber to jointly work on developing self-driving cars, a bid by both to catch up to rivals in the hotly competitive autonomous driving business.

Their deal deepens an existing relationship and reflects Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi’s strategy of developing autonomous vehicles through partnerships.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

5 Romance Anime to Fill the Current ‘Your Name’ Void

GaijinPot Blog

Anime and Manga

Tama

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

5 Surprising Health Benefits Of Gazpacho

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

6 Misconceptions about Teaching English at a Japanese University

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Izu Peninsula

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Lifestyle

Here’s What To Expect At Organic Lifestyle Expo 2018

Savvy Tokyo