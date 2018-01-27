Uniform global curbs on cryptocurrency trading may be hard: BOJ official

Policymakers around the world may debate ways to deal with the volatility of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but imposing global, across-the-board regulations on their trading won't be easy, a senior Bank of Japan official says.
South Korea and China have tightened regulations but Japan wants to ensure any rules that it adopts won't hinder innovation, said Hiromi Yamaoka, head of the Japanese central bank's division on payment and settlement systems.
"There's undoubtedly growing interest among global policymakers on how to deal with cryptocurrencies," Yamaoka, whose division also oversees cryptocurrencies, told Reuters.
"Japan's approach would be to think about how to curb excesses without discouraging innovation," he said.
Bitcoin BTC=BTSP soared more than 1,700% last year to a record high as investors snapped up the virtual currency on expectations of further steep gains.
Alarmed by the global boom, national authorities across the globe, particularly in Asia, have attempted to put the brakes on trading of cryptocurrencies. Fears of a wider clampdown pushed bitcoin down nearly 20% last week.
Yamaoka said while there were some "speculative moves" in the cryptocurrency market, it was hard to say whether bitcoin was experiencing a bubble because cryptocurrencies have no underlying assets to measure their real value.
It will also be hard to define which cryptocurrency needs to be regulated and for countries to agree on a uniform set of rules, given it isn't easy to come up with common regulations even for traditional banking services, he said.
"It's uncertain whether global cooperation would mean global regulation...It may mean sharing a common view on the risks involved in cryptocurrency trading and seeking to send out a common message," he said. "Global harmonization may not necessarily mean global regulation."
France has urged for debate on bitcoin at a meeting of G20 major economies in Argentina in March. Germany has also said any attempt to regulate cryptocurrencies must be on a global scale.
Yamaoka said while cryptocurrency prices have been volatile, they have yet to disrupt Japan's banking system as cryptocurrencies are hardly used for payments and settlements.
As long as they are not used much for payments and settlements, they won't affect monetary policy much, he said.
But policymakers need to check how much exposure banks have, how much funds are investing in them globally, and how much leverage investors are taking, Yamaoka added.
"So far, I don't think there are any big problems. But we need to look carefully," he said.
"If the exposures turn out to be huge, we may need to follow up and work to maintain financial stability together with the Financial Services Agency."
Japan's global share of the bitcoin market jumped after a clampdown last year by Beijing. The government in April granted cryptocurrencies legal status as a means of settlement and recognized several digital currency exchanges.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
Burning Bush
Japan supports crypto because they see it as a way to siphon money from China. The hope is that Chinese people will come to Japan to gamble in Casinos and buy rice cookers at Yodobashi, all via Bitcoin, thereby bypassing Chinese monetary controls.
Strangerland
It's kind of funny watching the global elite talking about how they can deal with cryptocurrencies, as they obviously haven't figured out that they can't. If they make a rule about a cryptocurrency, whom exactly do they punish if that rule isn't followed? There isn't anyone - that's the beauty of decentralization.
zichi
A new take on the Bitcoin. A British couple who live in a small sleepy English village were robbed of their Bitcoin by four armed men who forced them to transfer the deposit into cash. They only needed a computer to make their heist. The amount stolen wasn't revealed but at $8000 a coin?
Strangerland
The same could happen with internet banking and an ATM.
zichi
The same could happen with internet banking and an ATM.
No not really. I have one internet bank and the amount of withdrawals and transfers are limited as are most ATM withdrawls. In a house invasion there are no protections with Bitcoin.
Strangerland
You already stated you don’t know the amount, so you can’t say it couldn’t have happened with internet banking.
And last I checked home invasion is illegal.
zichi
From what I understand there is no daily limit with buying and selling of Bitcoin. With my internet bank there are daily limits. Yes the amount of stolen Bitcoin wasn't stated.
Yes and so are theft and burglary but that don't stop it from happening. There have been previous cases of a family being held hostage while the robbers forced a family member to empty their bank account.
This Bitcoin heist is a new crime.
Burning Bush
Bitcoin still needs exchanges and operators to transfer and withdraw the cash. Governments can easily go after merchants that accept bitcoin and exchanges that deal with them.
Why is the Bitcoin community up in arms over the South Korean government's decision to crack down on bitcoin?
I thought bitcoin was immune to government regulation? If so, why are all the bitheads complaining?