Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Unizo to reject H.I.S. offer, setting stage for hostile bid

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese hotel operator Unizo Holdings Co said on Tuesday it would reject a bid by H.I.S. Co to raise its stake, adding that the offer lacked synergy and was priced low, setting the stage for a potential rare hostile bid in Japan.

Japanese travel agency H.I.S. already owns a 4.79% stake in Unizo, and launched a tender offer last month to raise its holding to as much as 45%.

However, the process has turned complicated after the hotel operator’s rejection and disclosure on Tuesday that U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management had taken a 5.51% stake in Unizo, overtaking H.I.S. as the top shareholder.

Unizo said it could not expect synergies from an alliance with H.I.S. and that the price was too low.

Shares in Unizo have surged more than 80% since July 9, a day prior to the bid announcement. The offer price of 3,100 yen represented a 15% discount from Tuesday’s closing price.

Elliot’s stakeholder presence may complicate the bid process. The U.S. fund is known for buying stakes in companies that are in the middle of a takeover or an acquisition process, forcing better terms for shareholders.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Jobs in Japanese Gaming: The Life of a Video Games Agent

GaijinPot Blog

McDonald’s Japan Accidentally Creates Sexually Suggestive Drink Cups

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 10-15

Savvy Tokyo

Book Corner

10 Books About Japan That Expat Parents Should Read To Their Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #42: Pokémon Recruitment Ads Will Make You Smile

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Food & Drink

Celebrate A Sweet Tokyo Summer With These ‘Cool’ Dessert Buffets

Savvy Tokyo