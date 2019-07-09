Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Workers are seen at the construction site in Tokyo. Photo: REUTERS file
business

Wages fall for a fifth straight month in Japan

1 Comment
TOKYO

Inflation-adjusted real wages in Japan fell in May from a year earlier, a fifth straight month of decline that raises worries about the strength of consumer spending.

Real wages fell 1.0% in May, labor ministry data showed on Tuesday, after a downwardly revised 1.4% annual decline in April.

Monthly wage data showed nominal total cash earnings in May slipped an annual 0.2% after a revised 0.3% fall in April.

Regular pay, which accounts for the bulk of monthly wages, fell an annual 0.6% in May, the fifth straight month of decline.

One-off special payments climbed 2.5% in May from a year earlier, recovering from a revised 5.3% annual decline in the previous month.

Overtime pay also grew 0.8% in May from a year earlier, after dropping a revised 1.9% in April.

Revelations this year that labor ministry officials used faulty polling methods which forced revisions cast doubt on wage data issued by the ministry from 2004 to 2017.

The ministry said in January it used faulty polling methods in compiling monthly wage data - which covers about 33,000 firms - and had failed to accurately depict the actual strength of wage growth.

The error has made it harder to gauge the trend for wages.

The ministry defines “workers” as 1) those who are employed for more than one month at a firm that employs more than five people, or 2) those who are employed on a daily basis or have less than a one-month contract but had worked more than 18 days during the two months before the survey was conducted at a firm that employs more than five people.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

That's Abenomics for you. Falling wages, limited labor rights plus tax hike for the taxpayers, rising business revenue for the rich.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Lifestyle

An Insider’s Guide To Hiking Mt. Jinba

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

LGBT

Shinjuku Building

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 13-15

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Kanamara Penis Festival

GaijinPot Travel

7Pay Shut Down After $500,000 Is Stolen From Users

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Hakata Gion Yamakasa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Fashion

Top 5 Tokyo Shoe Trends You Need This Summer

Savvy Tokyo