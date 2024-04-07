Why Japan is not giving up on U.S. Steel deal

Days after U.S. President Joe Biden joined his election rival Donald Trump in voicing concern about a Japanese purchase of U.S. Steel, the manufacturer began touting the benefits of the deal on billboards near its factories from Alabama to Pennsylvania.
The billboards may be the most public signs of what some Japanese officials say in private - that despite high hurdles, Nippon Steel could still steer through the fraught $15 billion acquisition of the iconic American manufacturer.
The deal may well hinge on whether regulators avoid election-year politics by clearing the acquisition after Nov 5, and, critically, on whether Nippon Steel can win over the influential United Steelworkers (USW) labour union.
Opposition from the Pittsburgh-based union has far-reaching implications in an election year where Pennsylvania is seen as a key battleground state.
The deal is effectively "on life support" after Biden's statement last month that U.S. Steel must remain domestically owned and operated, said David Boling, a former U.S. trade official in Japan who now works for consulting firm Eurasia Group.
Investors seem to agree. Biden's comment, which followed Trump's pledge to block the deal if he wins the Nov. 5 election, sent shares in both companies tumbling. U.S. Steel shares last traded at $41.10, well below the $55 per share price Nippon Steel has offered.
Nevertheless, it is still premature to declare the deal dead, four senior Japanese officials speaking on condition of anonymity told Reuters - a view shared by some analysts, consultants and lawyers. The White House declined to comment on whether Biden's statement meant the purchase could not proceed.
Ongoing regulatory reviews in the U.S. may serve to buy time, thereby delaying a final decision until after the election when the campaign rhetoric has dissipated, the officials and others said.
Furthermore, Nippon Steel could still take steps to ringfence its U.S. operations to ease concerns about foreign ownership.
And finally, the officials and others say, Nippon Steel could make its way through thorny talks and yet win over the steelworkers.
Publicly, Tokyo has sought to distance itself from the deal, saying it is a commercial matter - an approach widely seen as an attempt to play down any controversy ahead of a summit between between Japanese premier Fumio Kishida and Biden in Washington on April 10.
HIGH HURDLES
U.S. Steel's shareholders are due to vote on the acquisition on April 12, but with the firm's board having unanimously recommended shareholders approve, analysts expect it to pass.
The next real hurdle is regulatory. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), a government panel that vets deals on national security grounds, is reviewing the transaction. Nippon Steel said the deal is also being examined by antitrust authorities in several countries including the U.S.
An influential U.S. Senator on Tuesday urged the White House to probe Nippon Steel's exposure to its strategic rival China, a connection the firm has said is "very limited".
While by law CFIUS should complete deliberations within 90 days, in practice it can take much longer via an increasingly common process where parties withdraw and refile their applications, its latest annual report shows.
"There is unlikely to be a decision until after the election," said Bill Reinsch, a former U.S. commerce official now advising the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Biden's comments "have not torpedoed the proposed acquisition," he added.
Two of the Japanese officials said the timing of the deal ahead of the election has stifled debate about its economic merits and that a delay could help calmer heads prevail.
But taking Biden at his word, getting around foreign ownership concerns won't be easy.
Nippon Steel has been at pains to stress its "deep roots" in the United States. It has had a presence there since the 1980s and has 4,000 employees in the country.
Nick Wall, a corporate M&A partner with Allen & Overy in Tokyo, said U.S. regulators may grant conditional approval to the deal if the firm makes changes to the management structure or ensures senior personnel are U.S. nationals.
"There could be structures put in place to ensure it’s owned and controlled by U.S. people, even if the economic control lies in Japan," said Wall, who is not involved in the deal.
The sensitive defense sector provides one such example.
The American subsidiary of British defense contractor BAE Systems does business with the U.S. government under a special agreement where the influence and control of its foreign parent is restricted.
A Biden adviser said the policy question was "settled" by the president and that if the deal is to include foreign partners it would need a "different approach", declining to elaborate.
That puts the focus on the USW, which blasted the deal and both companies for not consulting it before the deal was announced. In a letter to its members on Tuesday, USW leadership called Nippon Steel's latest pledges to support workers a "collection of empty promises".
But a source close to Nippon Steel, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the negotiations, said the union could be using the political situation to get better terms and appears to remain engaged in talks.
"There will be no problem to clear U.S. Steel shareholders meeting, anti-trust examination, and CFIUS examination, if they are handled normally," said Shinichiro Ozaki, senior analyst at Daiwa Securities.
"But the most important thing, both before and after Biden's statement, remains whether or not Nippon Steel can reach an agreement with USW."© Thomson Reuters 2024.
18 Comments
Login to comment
sakurasuki
Because Japanese company like to acquire foreign companies but Japan won't let foreign companies and investor interference over Japanese company.
https://japannews.yomiuri.co.jp/editorial/yomiuri-editorial/20210612-53652/
GBR48
They may be allowed to buy 49% of it for $7.5bn. The US want Japanese money without ceding control.
sakurasuki
Want money but try to avoid control, sounds like French car manufacture experience in Japan, after 2018 November.
Michael Machida
Don't sell. You never know who will buy it from Japan if America sells. China perhaps.
deanzaZZR
@MM ummmm
Steel production by country, 2023 (Wiki, million metric tons)
China: 1,019
India: 140
Japan: 87
USA: 81
Russia: 76
(skip a few to get a EU country)
Germany: 35
Michael Knight
They better sell it to Nippon Steel while they still can.
OssanAmerica
All election year antics.
Looking beyond November, China is the word's largest steel producer with the greatest numbre of steel companies. The only way that the US Steel can avoid being wiped out is with a sale to Nippon Steel. The Buyer will pass all security hearings and they will acquiece to labor demands.
But until November it's all election antics.
Peter Neil
nothing in the article says why nippon steel is not giving up - the headline.
just that it is not.
OssanAmerica
Sorry to rain on your nationalist pride, but....
"A metallurgist testified that the Chinese steel was poor quality, and prone to embrittlement, which is why the rods cracked; during construction"
"Companies in China are producing steel at a faster rate, flooding the market and dropping prices. It is produced at a rapid rate and it is not held up to the same quality standards as American steel. "
"American steel requires some rigorous testing before it can be sold, but Chinese companies are not required to conduct these tests. These tests help keep buildings standing after a hurricane or earthquake and help prevent the steel from becoming brittle and beginning to crack when it is being welded."
"A good example of Chinese steel quality issues leading to potential danger is the Oakland Bay Bridge in San Francisco, California. The lower quality of the foreign steel was discovered in 2013 when a seismic test led to the discovery of 32 faulty rods that had to be replaced; they had been corroding in a large pool of water."
https://gensteel.com/building-faqs/building-comparisons/chinese-steel-quality-vs-american-steel-quality/
OssanAmerica
Impossible. Steel production is a national security level issue for any country.
Mocheake
No deal! Both Biden and Trump don't want it to happen and the biggest union is dead set against it so that should be that. National security is more important that the price.
deanzaZZR
@OA Obsess much? My post was a counterpoint to MM. Specilaty steel is pretty much all the USA has left these days (Japan too). Commodity steel is made in China, India, etc. The best Chinese steel stays inside China of course. It's simple logic really.
Desert Tortoise
Your hypothetical situation is remote indeed but even if Nippon Steel was bought by a Chinese company such a purchase or merger would require the approval of multiple governments including those of the US, Japan and the EU simply due to market concentration concerns. At that point the US Government could force the divestiture of their US operations as a condition of approving the sale or merger.
Desert Tortoise
I think the US Government would be foolish indeed to prevent the sale of US Steel to Nippon Steel. If US Steel gets sold to a US based private equity firm they will loot it, take the cash and leave a picked over skeleton for the bankruptcy court to liquidate in the manner that Eddie Lampert has pillaged Sears Roebuck. I think Nippon Steel wants to grow the business, not plunder it.
isabelle
Wrong. USW is currently in talks with Nippon Steel and will likely endorse the deal eventually. Biden's opposition is very probably, as OssanAmerica says, just pre-election posturing.
https://thediplomat.com/2024/03/avoiding-a-us-japan-rift-over-steel/
Industry union United Steelworkers (USW) – which, up until now, had acted in public as if it opposed the buyout under any conditions – signed a non-disclosure agreement with Nippon Steel. That means that it will now engage in serious and secret negotiations in the hopes of reaching an agreement that would enable USW to endorse the buyout.
kanapi
Japan is buying so many obsolete weapons from the US as an allied country with US. Also, Japan accept the US' demand to contain China in terms of semiconductor technology transfer to that country.
Japan and the US are free market system; so, Japan should be justified to aquire US steel. It is not fair for the US government to obstruct the deal, which is just business to be decided between concerns.
Peter Neil
us steel has to stay afloat because us warships can only be built using domestic steel.
and desert tortoise is right. private equity will gut it, then lobby for congress for a bailout, then steal (pun intended) that money and let it founder on the rocks again.
Sh1mon M4sada
I think Nippon Steel wants to grow the business, not plunder it
Nippon Steel's intentions and optimism is not reflected in its very poor timing or understanding of US national security framework. Not to mention Japan's track record in growing foreign entities, eg Arm Holdings, WeWork. IMHO, there has to be a better way to invest in US Steel than owning it.