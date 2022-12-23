Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS file
business

Winter bonuses at Japanese firms see sharpest increase in 40 years

TOKYO

The average winter bonus at large Japanese companies marked the sharpest increase of 8.92 percent from a year earlier to 894,179 yen since the current calculation method was adopted in 1981, the country's most powerful business lobby said Thursday.

The Japan Business Federation, known as Keidanren, said the average winter bonus was the third highest, reflecting the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, but it did not reach the level of the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

Of the 18 industries in the survey covering 162 major firms, average bonuses rose in 16 sectors this winter.

The average winter bonus in the nonmanufacturing sector increased 16.86 percent from last year to 832,082 yen, larger than the 7.29 percent rise to 915,724 yen among manufacturers.

Steelmakers saw the sharpest increase, with winter bonuses up 87.23 percent to 1,017,895 yen. The rise was due to cost reductions, such as steel mill closures and blast furnace shutdowns, and increased demand for steel as the economy started recovering.

As people have returned to the streets following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions, the bonuses in the commercial sector, including department stores and other retailers, increased by 27.18 percent, while the railway sector saw a 25.98 percent rise, according to Keidanren.

On the other hand, pulp and paper makers, as well as electric power companies, saw a decline, the business lobby said.

"The rate of increase certainly shows the bonus is recovering toward pre-pandemic levels," a Keidanren official said.

Following the increase in this year's average summer bonus, "The momentum for wage increase continues," the official added.

Fewer Permanent Employees, more Temps - as Temps don't get a bonus and sometimes/often get paid less than permanent staff... this news headline has a hollow ring to it.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

I wonder about all the english teachers on here, what sort of bonus did they get this time?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

so, raise prices and raise taxes, then raise salaries to make up for it? While lending yourself money buying bonds that you can not pay back to yourself?

How long can they keep this up?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Let's not forget that 60% of the workforce are on part time or short term contracts and not elligible to recieve any bonuses. These bonuses are only given to around half of the 40% of full time workers. That means this news story is only for around 20% of the total workforce. Meanwhile, 25% of Japanese kids are still living in poverty. Japan is like a rotten egg. It looks good on the surface but it stinks on the inside.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I noticed that recently the positive headline and the body of the article never matches.

said the average winter bonus was the third highest

What is it in inflation adjusted tends

1 ( +1 / -0 )

"The rate of increase certainly shows the bonus is recovering toward pre-pandemic levels," a Keidanren official said.

It would be more informative instead of the Keidanren homily to see how the bonuses track against the corporate profits, subsidies they receive from the LDP, and the percentage of the population that receives any substantial bonus.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

