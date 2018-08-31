Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS file
business

Yamato admits intentionally overcharging for moving services

1 Comment
TOKYO

Yamato Holdings Co says an internal probe has found that a moving service subsidiary intentionally overcharged customers, with the misconduct carried out systematically in some cases.

The parcel delivery and moving service company said its five board members, including President Masaki Yamauchi, will return part of their salaries to take responsibility for the overcharging, which totaled 1.7 billion yen on around 48,000 contracts signed with 2,640 companies from May 2016 to June this year.

The subsidiary, Yamato Home Convenience Co, will stop accepting new requests for moving services until it introduces measures to prevent such misconduct.

Yamato Holding said the probe found the wrongdoing began from 2010 and about 16 percent of all the cases of overcharging were intentional.

Managers at some branch offices of Yamato Home Convenience ordered the misconduct in a bid to improve performance results, according to the probe, which concluded that the company's internal audit and governance were insufficient to detect such behavior.

Some employees did not feel the need to correct charges after realizing actual costs were lower than initial estimates.

"We deeply apologize for betraying the trust of all our customers and causing inconvenience and anxiety," Yamauchi said at a press conference.

"There is no doubt there was a lack of ethical awareness among our workers and we take it very seriously."

In early August, the transport ministry conducted an on-site inspection of Yamato's headquarters in Tokyo and other offices on suspicion of violation of the trucking business law. The misconduct occurred at 123 of Yamato Home Convenience's 128 offices, according to the ministry.

Yamato Holdings said it has apologized to corporate clients and plans to reimburse customers who were overcharged.

The president said the company will consider preventive measures by reviewing how contracts are made and its merit-based salary system.

The company said it is unclear what impact the scandal will have on earnings for the current fiscal year ending March.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Rather than a pay cut at the top, which is rather meaningless seeing as executives receive large salaries, I would prefer to see the direct managers responsible all fired en masse, together with anyone above them who did or should have known of the discrepancies. Seriously, what is it with Japanese companies and this kind of fraudulent activity? It seems to happen every week.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

