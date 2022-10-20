Yen falls to 150 level against U.S. dollar

The yen breached the 150 line and hit a 32-year low against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.
Despite persistent speculation about a yen-buying intervention by Japanese authorities, the yen depreciated against the U.S. currency to a level unseen since August 1990.
The yen hit a 32-year low on buying of the U.S. currency, following a sharp rise in long-term Treasury yields and the prospect of aggressive interest hikes by the Federal Reserve.
Investors sold the yen against the dollar as unlike the Fed, the Bank of Japan is determined to maintain its ultraloose monetary policy, which would further widen the interest rate gap between the two countries, making the U.S. currency more attractive.
The yen's further plunge into the 150 zone was prevented during Tokyo trading, as investors remained wary over a possible yen-buying intervention by Japanese authorities with a fresh warning from the Japanese finance minister earlier in the day.
Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warned the government will take "appropriate steps" against excess volatility in the market, saying such fluctuations are "absolutely intolerable."
But the trend of a weakening Japanese currency is likely to remain in place and investors are expected to test the psychological threshold of the 150 line versus the dollar, analysts said.
"The dollar has been drawing buying in line with a rise in long-term U.S. Treasury yields, and the yen may fall into the 150 zone when intervention fears recede in overseas markets," said Yukio Ishizuki, a senior foreign exchange strategist at Daiwa Securities Co.
On the stock market, technology shares met selling on expectations of a decline in the Nasdaq index later in the day, as shares of Tesla Inc. plunged during after-hours trading Wednesday after the electric car maker's sales failed to meet market projections.
Semiconductor equipment maker Tokyo Electron fell 860 yen, or 2.3 percent, to 36,700 yen and Kyocera was down 108 yen, or 1.5 percent, at 7,325 yen.
Among Prime Market issues, declining issues outnumbered advancers 1,250 to 497, while 90 ended unchanged.
Trading volume on the Prime Market rose to 1,044.53 million shares from Wednesday's 957.04 million.© KYODO
MumbaiRocks!
What!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
藤原
Abenomics, at its best.
John Kennedy
until the Bank of Japan raises interest rates, the yen will continue to fall. Selling dollars or buying yen do nothing to address the fundamental cause of the yen’s decline against the dollar. Interest rates in the US are rising and those in Japan remain extremely low.
The governor of the BOJ may say that he is maintaining the low rates to support the economy, but what he is actually doing is allowing inflation to continue and accelerate as the cheap yen causes the cost of imported energy to go higher and higher. This will hurt the economy as energy costs affect the price of everything. This inflation weakens demand as consumers have less and less money to spend. Maintaining low rates will not stimulate the economy. It will drive it into recession.
lunatic
There we go again.
149.98 now.
We'll see it on the 200 in a week or so.
Unless something changes. But we already know that Japan never changes.
Tell_me_bout_it
Fresh warnings every day. Hot, freshly baked warnings, like you never seen before. By Shunichi himself. What a joke of a guy. This what hapens when country is run by 69 year olds.
Good
165 by the end of 2022
Mirchy
Indicators on weekly USDJPY tf showing some formation of negative divergence. Maybe by december things can change.
Cricky
absolutely intolerable.", but you won’t do anything about this “absolutely intolerable” situation. LDP pro activity at its best. They need to raise taxes and buy more weapons that will help the population deal with this “absolutely intolerable situation”