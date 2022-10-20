Yen falls to 150 level against U.S. dollar

The yen breached the 150 line and hit a 32-year low against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.

Despite persistent speculation about a yen-buying intervention by Japanese authorities, the yen depreciated against the U.S. currency to a level unseen since August 1990.

The yen hit a 32-year low on buying of the U.S. currency, following a sharp rise in long-term Treasury yields and the prospect of aggressive interest hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Investors sold the yen against the dollar as unlike the Fed, the Bank of Japan is determined to maintain its ultraloose monetary policy, which would further widen the interest rate gap between the two countries, making the U.S. currency more attractive.

The yen's further plunge into the 150 zone was prevented during Tokyo trading, as investors remained wary over a possible yen-buying intervention by Japanese authorities with a fresh warning from the Japanese finance minister earlier in the day.

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warned the government will take "appropriate steps" against excess volatility in the market, saying such fluctuations are "absolutely intolerable."

But the trend of a weakening Japanese currency is likely to remain in place and investors are expected to test the psychological threshold of the 150 line versus the dollar, analysts said.

"The dollar has been drawing buying in line with a rise in long-term U.S. Treasury yields, and the yen may fall into the 150 zone when intervention fears recede in overseas markets," said Yukio Ishizuki, a senior foreign exchange strategist at Daiwa Securities Co.

On the stock market, technology shares met selling on expectations of a decline in the Nasdaq index later in the day, as shares of Tesla Inc. plunged during after-hours trading Wednesday after the electric car maker's sales failed to meet market projections.

Semiconductor equipment maker Tokyo Electron fell 860 yen, or 2.3 percent, to 36,700 yen and Kyocera was down 108 yen, or 1.5 percent, at 7,325 yen.

Among Prime Market issues, declining issues outnumbered advancers 1,250 to 497, while 90 ended unchanged.

Trading volume on the Prime Market rose to 1,044.53 million shares from Wednesday's 957.04 million.

