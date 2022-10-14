Yen in 147 zone against dollar in Tokyo after hitting 32-year low

The yen remained weak mostly in the lower 147 zone against the U.S. dollar in Tokyo on Friday after hitting a 32-year low overnight as U.S. inflation data strengthened prospects for aggressive interest rate hikes in the world's largest economy.
Tokyo stocks ended sharply higher, with the benchmark Nikkei index rising over 3 percent, on bargain-hunting following four straight days of losses and the buying of exporter-related shares due to the weak yen.
The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 853.34 points, or 3.25 percent, from Thursday at 27,090.76. The broader Topix index finished 43.58 points, or 2.35 percent, higher at 1,898.19.
On the top-tier Prime Market, every industry category advanced, with gainers led by precision instrument, pharmaceutical, and consumer credit issues.
The yen continued to face pressure after briefly sliding to 147.66 versus the dollar in New York, a level unseen since August 1990, as the data showed the U.S. consumer price index rose 8.2 percent in September from a year earlier, exceeding the market projection of 8.1 percent.
The data fueled speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve will go for a 0.75 percentage point interest rate hike each in November and December to curb rising inflation. This would result in a wider interest rate gap between the United States and Japan, hence making the dollar more attractive, dealers said.
Unlike other major central banks, the Bank of Japan has stuck to its ultraloose monetary policy.
Market players, however, refrained from selling the yen further "as they kept in mind possible intervention by Japan in case the movement in the dollar-yen pair becomes volatile," said Takuya Kanda, senior researcher at the Gaitame.com Research Institute.
Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki repeated his warning on Thursday that Japan is ready to take appropriate steps to counter excessive volatility, speaking after a meeting of the Group of 20 major economies in Washington.
"It may take some time for market participants to test the next psychological threshold of the 150 level versus the dollar," Kanda added.
On the stock market, investors bought battered shares after the Nikkei index lost over 1,000 points in the last four trading sessions, adding to buying linked to overnight gains on Wall Street, solid Asian markets Friday and a weak yen, analysts said.
"Major exporters were bought amid hopes of an increase in their overseas earnings, thanks to a weak yen" that has also helped boost sales of Fast Retailing Co. as seen in its earnings report released Thursday, said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co.
Fast Retailing surged 6,610 yen, or 8.4 percent, to 85,290 yen after the operator of the Uniqlo clothing chain said it posted a record net profit for the business year ended August, supported by robust overseas sales.
Among exporters, Sony Group gained 400 yen, or 4.3 percent, to 9,705 yen, and semiconductor equipment maker Tokyo Electron climbed 900 yen, or 2.5 percent, to 36,660 yen.
Among Prime Market issues, advancing issues outnumbered decliners 1,751 to 61, while 25 ended unchanged.
Trading volume on the Prime Market rose to 1,319.31 million shares from Thursday's 1,042.87 million.© KYODO
MumbaiRocks!
Hello poverty if you are paid in yen.
Jim
This is what the Government of Japan and BOJ want. They hope it goes beyond 150 mark! Got to feel for the hardworking people who earn their salary in yen. They work so hard and in the end the value of their yen is mediocre!
umbrella
Fortunately I get my salary now in US Dollars. Nobody wants the pathetic poisoned yen now. 160 to the Dollar is the next support level for the yen, coming soon. Thank god nobody holds the pathetic yen anymore.
David Brent
Let me fix that for you:
Hello poverty if you are paid in yen and want to buy dollars or another foreign currency.
If you are not doing the above, nothing has changed in Japan.
OssanAmerica
Not really if all your expenses are also in Yen.
JeffLee
It's what the BOJ wants but not the government.
Import costs are higher, feeding into consumer prices.
David Brent
Exactly. I couldn't care less about how many yen it costs to buy a dollar; zero impact on my life in Japan.
gintonic
Not really if all your expenses are also in Yen.
Crap...you obviously don't live here , hence have no clue about either the price increases or J- shrinkflation , do you?
antifun
They are still able to hold the dams by subsidizing energy importers by borrowed zero interest money from BOJ. But such manipulation cannot continue forever.
blue
Some people are missing the point here.
Import costs are higher, feeding into consumer prices.
Exactly: receive JPY and spend them in Japan is fine, but when we hit imported goods or goods processed / produced in Japan but including imported ingredients / elements are prices in JPY poised to increase.
All on this board who are living in Japan have already noticed months ago that for the same bag of groceries you pay more.
So, yes: hello poverty
blue
Oh yeah: just noticed that one. Tells you everything you need to know how peachy things are in Japan...
(but again, those who are actually here, already do know)
https://japantoday.com/category/business/japan-wholesale-prices-soar-9.7-in-sept.-on-higher-import-costs
garypen
I guess you don't buy food, or fuel, or utilities, or clothing, or appliances, or sporting goods, or the most affected thing: imported goods.
tora
And they say it is because of Putin's war.
The mass media need a kick up the backside.
Meiyouwenti
It’s not just the yen that’s sliding. against the dollar. Thanks to high interest rates in the US, EUR and GBP are also going down against USD
GBR48
quote: Hello poverty if you are paid in yen and want to buy dollars or another foreign currency. If you are not doing the above, nothing has changed in Japan.
This is not true. Energy, resources, many imported goods and food products are priced in USD. As for the UK ($1.65 to $1.15), a collapsing currency beggars citizens and jacks up prices. UK inflation is being driven in great part by the decline in Sterling. Interest rates then go up, loans and mortgages costing more. A declining currency beggars a nation with only a small number of people in a position to gain.
The majority of shares are no longer bought or sold on the basis of company value. Buyers are buying and then selling quickly to scalp gains from transient movements.