Yen in 147 zone against dollar in Tokyo after hitting 32-year low

People walk in front of an electronic stock board showing the U.S. dollar/Japanese yen exchange rate at a securities firm in Tokyo on Friday.

The yen remained weak mostly in the lower 147 zone against the U.S. dollar in Tokyo on Friday after hitting a 32-year low overnight as U.S. inflation data strengthened prospects for aggressive interest rate hikes in the world's largest economy.

Tokyo stocks ended sharply higher, with the benchmark Nikkei index rising over 3 percent, on bargain-hunting following four straight days of losses and the buying of exporter-related shares due to the weak yen.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 853.34 points, or 3.25 percent, from Thursday at 27,090.76. The broader Topix index finished 43.58 points, or 2.35 percent, higher at 1,898.19.

On the top-tier Prime Market, every industry category advanced, with gainers led by precision instrument, pharmaceutical, and consumer credit issues.

The yen continued to face pressure after briefly sliding to 147.66 versus the dollar in New York, a level unseen since August 1990, as the data showed the U.S. consumer price index rose 8.2 percent in September from a year earlier, exceeding the market projection of 8.1 percent.

The data fueled speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve will go for a 0.75 percentage point interest rate hike each in November and December to curb rising inflation. This would result in a wider interest rate gap between the United States and Japan, hence making the dollar more attractive, dealers said.

Unlike other major central banks, the Bank of Japan has stuck to its ultraloose monetary policy.

Market players, however, refrained from selling the yen further "as they kept in mind possible intervention by Japan in case the movement in the dollar-yen pair becomes volatile," said Takuya Kanda, senior researcher at the Gaitame.com Research Institute.

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki repeated his warning on Thursday that Japan is ready to take appropriate steps to counter excessive volatility, speaking after a meeting of the Group of 20 major economies in Washington.

"It may take some time for market participants to test the next psychological threshold of the 150 level versus the dollar," Kanda added.

On the stock market, investors bought battered shares after the Nikkei index lost over 1,000 points in the last four trading sessions, adding to buying linked to overnight gains on Wall Street, solid Asian markets Friday and a weak yen, analysts said.

"Major exporters were bought amid hopes of an increase in their overseas earnings, thanks to a weak yen" that has also helped boost sales of Fast Retailing Co. as seen in its earnings report released Thursday, said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co.

Fast Retailing surged 6,610 yen, or 8.4 percent, to 85,290 yen after the operator of the Uniqlo clothing chain said it posted a record net profit for the business year ended August, supported by robust overseas sales.

Among exporters, Sony Group gained 400 yen, or 4.3 percent, to 9,705 yen, and semiconductor equipment maker Tokyo Electron climbed 900 yen, or 2.5 percent, to 36,660 yen.

Among Prime Market issues, advancing issues outnumbered decliners 1,751 to 61, while 25 ended unchanged.

Trading volume on the Prime Market rose to 1,319.31 million shares from Thursday's 1,042.87 million.

