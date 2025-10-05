Yen plunges to 149 against dollar after Takaichi elected LDP leader

The yen plunged by 2 yen against the U.S. dollar to the upper 149 range Monday after veteran Japanese lawmaker Sanae Takaichi, a proponent of easy monetary policy, won the ruling party leadership race on the weekend.

The Japanese currency also slid against the euro, hitting 175.43, its lowest level since the 1999 launch of the single European currency, according to a major financial institution.

At 10 a.m., the dollar was trading at 149.70-71 yen compared with 147.39-49 yen at 5 p.m. in New York on Friday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1716-1719 and 175.39-45 yen against $1.1739-1749 and 173.09-19 yen in New York late Friday afternoon.

The Nikkei stock index surged over 4 percent to a record high.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 1,914.38 points, or 4.18 percent, from Friday to 47,683.88. The broader Topix index was up 92.50 points, or 2.96 percent, at 3,221.67.

Takaichi, who is likely to become Japan's prime minister later in the month, has called for expansionist economic policies and favors the Bank of Japan's key interest rate remaining at its current level as the public continues to struggle with high costs of living.

Her stance could create headwinds for the central bank, which has shown a readiness to raise interest rates further if the economy and prices move in line with its outlook.

The BOJ stood pat in mid-September for the fifth straight policy meeting as it continued to assess the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff policies.

