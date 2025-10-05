 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/alexsl
business

Yen plunges to 149 against dollar after Takaichi elected LDP leader

3 Comments
TOKYO

The yen plunged by 2 yen against the U.S. dollar to the upper 149 range Monday after veteran Japanese lawmaker Sanae Takaichi, a proponent of easy monetary policy, won the ruling party leadership race on the weekend.

The Japanese currency also slid against the euro, hitting 175.43, its lowest level since the 1999 launch of the single European currency, according to a major financial institution.

At 10 a.m., the dollar was trading at 149.70-71 yen compared with 147.39-49 yen at 5 p.m. in New York on Friday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1716-1719 and 175.39-45 yen against $1.1739-1749 and 173.09-19 yen in New York late Friday afternoon.

The Nikkei stock index surged over 4 percent to a record high.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 1,914.38 points, or 4.18 percent, from Friday to 47,683.88. The broader Topix index was up 92.50 points, or 2.96 percent, at 3,221.67.

Takaichi, who is likely to become Japan's prime minister later in the month, has called for expansionist economic policies and favors the Bank of Japan's key interest rate remaining at its current level as the public continues to struggle with high costs of living.

Her stance could create headwinds for the central bank, which has shown a readiness to raise interest rates further if the economy and prices move in line with its outlook.

The BOJ stood pat in mid-September for the fifth straight policy meeting as it continued to assess the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff policies.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

not bad start.

soon to be 160 by xmas.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Not surprising, as Takeishi is on the record supporting more debt issuance, fiscal spending, lower taxes, etc.

All of these agenda items will fuel inflation, which is why the currency is selling off, which will also fuel further inflation. Queston becomes reality, what can a future PM Takeishi actually push thru regarding her agenda items.

Bond markets, having a bigger say, as rising JGB rates caused Japan's debt service to increase a projected 15% in current fiscal year to approx. 33Trillion or +27% Govt. spending, that'll keep increasing as JGBs are rolled over.

Yen weakness will not help the BOJ inflation fight

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Not surprising, as Takeishi is on the record supporting more debt issuance, fiscal spending, lower taxes, etc.

Who's Takeishi? Do you mean Takaichi?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Why Dating in Japan Is So Hard—and What Actually Helps

GaijinPot Blog

Top 10 Tsukimi (Moon Viewing) Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Learn Japan’s Flower Language To Talk Via Bouquet

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Moon Art Night Shimokitazawa: My Favorite Event of the Year

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Finding A Gym When You Have Tattoos in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Gassan

GaijinPot Travel

The 2025 Japan Census Is Mandatory—Skip It and Risk a ¥500,000 Fine

GaijinPot Blog

Akiu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Letters from Japan: ‘Co-Sleeping & Sexless Marriages’

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For October 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

The Japanese Elementary School Event Schedule Explained

Savvy Tokyo

Food

5 Charming Tokyo Shopping Streets For a Taste of Local Japan

Savvy Tokyo