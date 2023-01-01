Yen set for turnaround in 2023 after slide to 32-year low against dollar

Women walk by monitors showing New York Dow Jones Industrial Average, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and foreign exchange rates against the U.S. dollar at a securities firm in Tokyo on Friday.

By Yuki Yamaguchi

Tokyo stocks rose Friday morning following two straight days of decline as overnight gains on Wall Street helped spark buying in broad sectors, although trading was relatively quiet on the last operating day of the year.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 74.78 points, or 0.29 percent, from Thursday to 26,168.45. The broader Topix index was up 5.19 points, or 0.27 percent, at 1,900.46.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, glass and ceramics product, and retail issues.

The U.S. dollar fell to the mid-132 yen level in Tokyo, weighed down by a decline in long-term U.S. Treasury yields.

At noon, the dollar fetched 132.56-58 yen compared with 132.98-133.08 yen in New York and 133.78-80 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The euro was quoted at $1.0657-0661 and 141.27-34 yen against $1.0656-0666 and 141.74-84 yen in New York and $1.0623-0625 and 142.12-16 yen in Tokyo late Thursday afternoon.

The Tokyo market was buoyed by a rally in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index, which jumped 2.6 percent after ending at the year's low the previous day.

But market participants were reluctant to take fresh positions ahead of New Year holidays, and the firmer tone of the yen prompted some investors to lock in gains toward the end of the morning session.

"While many market participants are absent during this time of the year, some retail investors are trying to make profit by trading in small and mid-cap issues," said Chihiro Ota, assistant general manager of investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

"Trading is extremely thin," he added.

The Nasdaq index's rise boosted some technology-related shares, with electric appliance maker Omron climbing 142 yen, or 2.3 percent, to 6,437 yen, and electric component maker TDK advancing 80 yen, or 1.9 percent, to 4,375 yen.

Marine transportation issues were higher after a report that Japanese nonlife insurers plan to continue to compensate for shipwrecking and other accidents in Russian waters on the back of the war in Ukraine.

Nippon Yusen rose 19 yen, or 0.6 percent, to 3,105 yen, while Kawasaki Kisen gained 57 yen, or 2.1 percent, to 2,774 yen.

Among Prime Market issues, advancing issues outnumbered decliners 1,328 to 397, while 109 ended the morning unchanged.

© KYODO