A sobering strategy for pandemic times - brewers bank on alcohol-free beer boom

His social life severely curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic, Tadasu Masuda found himself embracing the opportunity to take what in Japan are known as "liver rest days" and try out a range of alcohol-free beer brands.
They tasted much better than he expected, and while Masuda is not giving up on regular beer, he's now committed to the occasional break.
"I want to keep drinking these and make sure my liver gets days off," said the civil servant who lives in Kobe, western Japan, adding that he has become more health conscious since recently entering middle age.
The pandemic is propelling an unexpected boom in alcohol-free beer that has Asahi Group Holdings forecasting a 20% jump in revenue for non and low alcoholic beer this year after flat sales in 2020. Asahi is also debuting a new "Beery" label and has plans to expand its line-up.
Main rival Kirin Holdings, which had a head start in the category, expects its sales volumes in the segment to jump 23% this year after a 10% rise in 2020 and recently revamped one of its main non-alcoholic beers.
Increased time at home, according to industry executives, has freed Japanese drinkers from social norms where beers with workmates often see a round of the same lager ordered for everyone - a change that has also helped lift sales of spirits and high-proof cocktails.
Non-alcohol beer has also had other factors working for it, including constant reminders on TV and other media to stay healthy during lockdown and a fortuitous overlap with what executives say have been improvements to taste. Alcohol-free beers had often been described as too yeasty, watery or cloying.
The boom has been a rare fillip for a 3.3 trillion yen ($30 billion) industry that has seen demand buckle as Japan's population ages and as wine and other alcoholic drinks have gained in popularity.
In fact, Japan's beer consumption has more than halved in the past two decades, and the pandemic has exacerbated that pain as restaurants and bars were forced to close early.
Asahi's overall beer sales, which are dominated by its flagship Super Dry brand, particularly at bars, plunged 16% by value last year. Kirin, which has a bigger range of beer offerings, saw its sales volume fall 5%.
A second state of emergency that was imposed this year remains in place for Tokyo and its surrounding areas, where 30% of Japanese live, until March 21.
BETTER TASTE
Alcohol-free beer has become increasingly available in many countries with Anheuser-Busch InBev and Heineken rolling out versions of well-known lagers such as Budweiser and Stella Artois in recent years.
While non-alcoholic beer is estimated to account for just 1% of overall beer sales worldwide, rapid growth is predicted. Its global market could grow to $29 billion in 2026, up 65% from 2019, according to a Global Market Insights forecast in January.
But Japan's pandemic-driven trend has surprised many in the industry as the segment had long failed to gain traction. Sales of non-alcoholic and low-alcohol beer accounted for under 5% of all Japan beer sales in 2019, far behind 20% for Australia and 12% for Germany, according to Euromonitor data.
Like other industry executives, Suntory CEO Takeshi Niinami says brewers have made progress in bringing the taste of non-alcoholic beer closer to regular beer.
To that end, they have been working on reducing artificial aromas and sweeteners used to simulate the flavours created through regular fermentation. Some have also adopted manufacturing methods that allow for a gentler removal of alcohol, thereby preserving the taste of beer.
"Of course there is the health aspect... but it's only when the flavour improved that people began to really respond," he said at a recent event outlining the company's strategy.
Asahi's 0.5%-strength "Beery", for example, uses the slower alcohol extraction method and is advertised as having more "umami and richness" than other beer alternatives.
It hits the market late this month, but the advertising campaign has begun in advance of sales - rare treatment for the niche category. Asahi plans to add more low and non-alcohol beer products this year and aims to triple its number of products in the segment by 2025.
Kirin relaunched its "Green's Free" no-alcohol beer in late February, marketing it as having higher quality malt and barley as well as Nelson Sauvin hops which are used to give an aromatic kick to craft ales. Suntory too recently updated its "All Free" non-alcohol, calorie-free beer with a new recipe.
Kazuo Matsuyama, who heads marketing for Asahi's domestic beer business, said the declining appeal of regular beer meant it's time to look beyond the company's core clientele of lager-loving men.
"Until now, out of the broader population of 80 million in their 20s to 60s, we were targeting the 20 million people who enjoy drinking daily," he said. "But we now need to look at others."© Thomson Reuters 2021
24 Comments
Login to comment
dan
I avoid Japanese regular beer.
Better to buy craft or euro beers for a better taste experience.
Wouldn't buy zero alc beer just drink tea on non beer days
factchecker
Better off just drinking water.
tooheysnew
exactly !
if you don’t get that buzz, What’s the point of drinking !?
zichi
Zero taste for zero beers.
dan
@tooheysnew Exactly mate!!
kohakuebisu
I think they taste terrible. They also cost more, sometimes much more, than other soft drinks.
Some non-alcoholic cocktails taste quite good. Even just soda water with lime.
Nippori Nick
Last time I tried a non-alc beer was at some matsuri where some company reps were handing out free samples. Terrible..would never buy it.
JeffLee
All Free seems to be the best, although it isn't great. I drink it once a week for my liver break.
NOMINATION
One my crazes these past few years is locating and trying craft beer from different places in Japan. Only 10-20% were good and worthy of drinking again. The rest of them tasted the same and not worth the price tag.
Bernard Marx
Japanese non-alcoholic beers gave gotten so much better in recent years. My favorite is the Asahi Dry Zero.
bag of hammers
It surprises me some people enjoy the taste of beer enough to drink it without alcohol...
bo
Lol liver break, how about work break, or stupidity break , which are far more dangerous
Robert Cikki
Japanese beer is quite good, especially when you're from a beer country like Belgium, Germany or Czechia. Definitely better than average or above average French or Italian beer.
You can get quite good non alcoholic beer in Europe. But as for non alcoholic beer in Japan, it's really like a juice or US beer. Never understood why is it like this. It's not a rocket science anymore.
timeon
I sampled a variety of non-alcoholic beers (including European ones), but I couldn't find anything to like. Same with happoshu.
I am not as rich as the posters above (and I drink almost daily), so I will stick with Yebisu, the blonde and the pale ale versions. Very decent beer, and compares well with the German beers I sometimes (read once a week) buy from the local Yamaya. Again, at the 300 jpy / 500 mL price range.
Jimizo
I’d like to see more low alcohol beers in Japan. I remember quite a few decent ones I had back in the UK at around 0.5%.
englisc aspyrgend
Alcohol free beer! Dear god it’s enough to drive you to drink!
Mr Kipling
I bought one by mistake once...... Couldn't finish it.
Will never make that mistake again!
expat
The local offerings are uniformly bad - thin and sour, even bitter, but in a bad way. Seems there is a market, though, and some European and US breweries are apparently producing reasonably good non-alcohol or very-low alcohol brews. Maybe one of the Japanese craft beer breweries will jump in...
Strangerland
My point being that fake beer seems entirely pointless to me. Beer tastes like crap - its redeeming quality is that it gets you drunk. When they take that away from it, it's just piss tasting water.
Strangerland
Oops, don't know why I made the first half my post a quote.
itsonlyrocknroll
Maybe a couple of genuine alcoholic beverages, Strangerland. just before lunch?
Non-alcoholic beer is expensive, there is no oomph, if you are driving then a coffee seriously strong, towel loads of caffeine gives more of a poke.
Strangerland
If I'm hanging out with a buddy on a Saturday afternoon, I'll have vodka for breakfast, and keep going all day.
But I only do it once a year or so. I'm no teetotaler.
itsonlyrocknroll
Neither an I, by any stretch of the imagination.
If it's a beer, make it proper alcoholic drink made from yeast-fermented malt flavored with hops, that has a wallop.
Weasel
I don't think folks are all that fired-up to drink fake-beer that has a lousy metallic aftertaste.