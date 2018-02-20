Abe calls for foreign employment review to increase skilled workers

The government will consider expanding the scope of foreign nationals permitted to work in Japan as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called Tuesday for a review of the existing framework amid severe labor shortages.
Under the current system, Japan allows skilled foreign nationals to work in certain sectors, drawing a clear distinction from immigration policy. The government will look into sectors facing labor shortages such as nursing care, agriculture and construction, officials said.
"We need to consider how the current program to accept foreign workers with expertise and technical skills should be as soon as possible," Abe told a meeting of the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy at his office.
"By focusing on areas that are truly in need, we plan to show a big picture by this summer," Abe said, adding that a cap should be placed on the duration of stay and his administration will not pursue an immigration policy.
The Abe administration has been encouraging women and the elderly to join the workforce but economists expect the country's working population will decline in the coming years amid the aging of its society.
Labor shortages are already severe, especially in the service sector. In 2017, there were 150 job openings for every 100 workers, the most in over four decades.
The number of foreign workers has been on the rise in recent years, hitting a record-high of around 1.28 million as of October, recent government data showed.
Foreign nationals are given residential status to work in a range of fields such as education, business management, law and health care.
Such workers accounted for around 20 percent of the total while another 20 percent came under a different state program designed to transfer technology to developing countries by giving on-the-job training in Japan, according to the latest data.© KYODO
maybeperhapsyes
I'm thinking the problem is more likely to be in the low skilled and manual sectors in Japan than the higher paid technical skillsets.
Then again, Abe knows better doesn't he?
sf2k
without dual citizenship what's the point?
Cricky
Now he "Calls" is that an upgrade from an URGE, or promise? Is there no Shame.
Scrote
What about those slaves who come to Japan as "trainees" for up to five years? You would think that after five years of "training" they would qualify as skilled labour and be eligible to stay in Japan. Unless, of course, their "training" is completely worthless.
Nick in Japan
Great so more "Slave Labour" will enter Japan, who will have their passports taken, shacked up with 50 other workers, and pay ¥150 a hour and when they complained kicked out of Japan with nothing.
Disillusioned
sf2k - without dual citizenship what's the point?
the point is, they need more workers so they squeeze more pension funds out their salaries to prop up the failed system. Japan does offer reasonably attractive salaries for skilled workers. However, they forget to mention that you’ll be paying nearly 35% of your salary for income tax, health insurance, city tax and pension.
dcog9065
I agree more skilled foreigners are needed and they should be welcomed with open arms. No more unskilled foreigners though, we have enough of them here already and they provide little value to the economy and are the most embittered so are a social risk too