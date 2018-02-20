Abe calls for foreign employment review to increase skilled workers

The government will consider expanding the scope of foreign nationals permitted to work in Japan as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called Tuesday for a review of the existing framework amid severe labor shortages.

Under the current system, Japan allows skilled foreign nationals to work in certain sectors, drawing a clear distinction from immigration policy. The government will look into sectors facing labor shortages such as nursing care, agriculture and construction, officials said.

"We need to consider how the current program to accept foreign workers with expertise and technical skills should be as soon as possible," Abe told a meeting of the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy at his office.

"By focusing on areas that are truly in need, we plan to show a big picture by this summer," Abe said, adding that a cap should be placed on the duration of stay and his administration will not pursue an immigration policy.

The Abe administration has been encouraging women and the elderly to join the workforce but economists expect the country's working population will decline in the coming years amid the aging of its society.

Labor shortages are already severe, especially in the service sector. In 2017, there were 150 job openings for every 100 workers, the most in over four decades.

The number of foreign workers has been on the rise in recent years, hitting a record-high of around 1.28 million as of October, recent government data showed.

Foreign nationals are given residential status to work in a range of fields such as education, business management, law and health care.

Such workers accounted for around 20 percent of the total while another 20 percent came under a different state program designed to transfer technology to developing countries by giving on-the-job training in Japan, according to the latest data.

© KYODO