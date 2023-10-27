Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

About 93% of Japanese firms raised employee wages in 2022: survey

0 Comments
TOKYO

Around 93 percent of Japanese companies were compelled to raise wages for their employees in 2022 to prevent them from moving to better-paying jobs amid labor shortages, a government-affiliated think tank said Saturday.

The results of the survey, conducted by the Japan Institute for Labor Policy and Training, come as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government is crafting a new economic stimulus package aimed at easing the negative impact of price hikes amid insufficient wage growth.

The think tank said about 68 percent of respondents implemented wage increases in a bid to improve the motivation of workers and enhance their benefits, while around 42 percent of the firms answered that salary raises were necessary to address staff shortages.

Among companies that did not boost wages, 70 percent of them attributed their decision to business sluggishness, the think tank said, adding that some of them suffered an economic slump amid the COVID-19 pandemic that began in 2020.

The survey, which was carried out for two months through February 2023, targeted 10,000 firms with over 30 employees and received valid responses from 2,530 companies.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How To Find Good Real Estate Agents in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Spots in Osaka Every Photographer Should Know

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Fish to Celebrate Fall

Savvy Tokyo

What to Prepare For a Japanese Student Visa

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

Funai Castle Ruins (Oita Castle)

GaijinPot Travel

12 Japanese Essential Oils for a Zen State of Mind

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s Worst Tourist Traps and Where to Go Instead

GaijinPot Blog

Friendly Fusion Izakaya: Tokyo’s Bal Scene Explained

Savvy Tokyo

Yutoku Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Sofukuji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Temples and Shrines Devoted to Mythical Creatures in Japan

GaijinPot Blog